Dolphins Complete Draft Class Signing Work, Make Another Move
The Miami Dolphins have now signed all of their draft choices after first-round draft choice Chop Robinson signed his first professional contract Thursday.
Robinson signed a four-year deal reportedly worth $14.9 million with a $7.7 million signing bonus. The deal contains a team option for a fifth year that they can exercise in 2028.
Robinson should have an opportunity to see the playing field early in his rookie season because starting edge defenders Jalean Phillips and Bradley Chubb are still rehabilitating from season-ending injuries that they sustained last season.
Robinson, the 21st overall pick in April's NFL draft, had 41 tackles, including 17.5 for loss with 9.5 sacks during his final two seasons as a member of the Penn State Nittany Lions. He was selected as a First-Team All Big Ten selection following his senior campaign.
The speedy edge rusher was the last domino to fall as the Dolphins have now signed all of their draft choices well in advance of training camp, which begins next month.
Patrick Paul signed his contract Tuesday, while the rest of the draft class — Jaylen Wright, Mohamed Kamara, Malik Washington, Patrick McMorris and Tahj Washington — signed June 4, the first day of the mandatory minicamp.
MAYE MOVE NOW OFFICIAL
The signing of Robinson was one of two announced by the Dolphins on Thursday.
The team also made official the signing of veteran safety Marcus Maye, the former University of Florida standout who has played for the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints.
To make room on the roster for Maye, the Dolphins waived defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon Jr.
He was among the seven defensive tackles the team signed in the offseason, along with Isaiah Mack, Jonathan Harris, Benito Jones, Teair Tart, Neville Gallimore and Da'Shawn Hand (re-signed).
Given that Nixon was out of the NFL in 2023, his chances of making the roster after the Dolphins added so many defensive tackles always were slim.
