Dolphins Cutdown Day Practice Report
While in the middle of the business of trimming their roster to the league-mandated 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins conducted their first post-preseason practice.
And, as always on this day, the attendance report may provide a clue as to which players might be on their way out beyond the moves that already have been reported.
But there were also a couple of other significant developments involving players who should be or will be on the 53-man roster.
GOOD NEWS ON GRANT, DAVIS
The best news of the day, based on the attendance report, was the presence of rookie first-round pick Kenneth Grant, who had been out more than a week because of an undisclosed injury.
Head coach Mike McDaniel said in a Zoom media session Monday that there was no concern about Grant's availability for the Week 1 game against the Indianapolis Colts, and this certainly would serve as confirmation.
Additionally, safety Ashtyn Davis came out for practice for the first time since he sustained a foot/ankle injury early in camp.
While Davis didn't participate in stretching or any of the first three periods of practice, simply having him back out there offers hope that maybe he'll be ready for Week 1.
THE WALLER WATCH
The strangest development was just one more step in the saga of tight end Darren Waller, who was not spotted at practice.
This comes after McDaniel said Monday that he expected him to do more this week after not doing anything of significance in any practice after being activated off PUP last week.
It's not a reach anymore to suggest something is up with Waller, and perhaps we'll get an answer once the roster moves are finalized on Tuesday.
THE MISSING PLAYERS
Here's the rundown of players who were not spotted at practice Tuesday and were considered either on the bubble or long shots to make the 53-man roster (and were not among the players whose release already has been reported):
TE Hayden Rucci, OL Braeden Daniels, OL Josh Priebe, OL Ryan Hayes, DL Alex Huntley, LB Mohamed Kamara, LB Dequan Jackson, CB Cam Smith and CB Cornell Armstrong.
Linebacker Channing Tindall also wasn't spotted, but let's remember he was injured in the preseason finale against Jacksonville, so perhaps his absence was injury-related.
Among other players dealing with injuries who weren't spotted were: WR Tyreek Hill, OL Andrew Meyer, OL Austin Jackson, CB Kendall Sheffield and rookie safety Dante Trader Jr.
Again, all the answers to the Week 1 status of those players — or most of the answers — will be coming later Tuesday afternoon.