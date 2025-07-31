Dolphins DB Looking For Bigger Role Amid Injuries
Miami Dolphins defensive back Elijah Campbell has spent most of his time as a special teams player in South Florida. Now, he has an opportunity to break through on defense with the injury of Ashtyn Davis.
But Campbell says there isn't any added pressure.
"Look, I look at myself as a DB, you know ... so special teams, I take pride in that as well," he said. "That's what's made my career. But first things first is I'm the DB on the roster. So I think it's just, I've always been a DB. There's no other pressure. Just as much as I play special teams, I play defense. So every time I go out there, it's no acclimation or anything, because I've been playing DB every practice. I've got game reps playing DB. So it's not like anything big.
"Some people like to make a big deal about it, but we're all out there playing, playing the same position. So we all got the same opportunities to learn from each other and be out there and and strive for greatness. So it's like, I don't think there's no pressure or anything."
Opportunities have been plenty since Campbell joined the team in 2020, but with the injury to Davis and newcomer Ifeatu Melifonwu still having not practiced in training camp, the safety room has been depleted before a single snap of preseason football.
This might just be the best chance Campbell gets to find himself in a larger role with Miami.
"Whenever you're on that on that blade of grass, you only get so many ops to be out there and play," Campbell said. "So no matter what you do when you're on the field, no matter what position, whether you're in the second or third group, like it's an opportunity to show your skill. And I mean, it's sad what happened with all the injuries and all but, praise up for them, they'll be good, hopefully, and then I'm gonna just step in and do what I got to do, like this is my job. I've been doing this so it's no pressure and nothing this is just another day out down the field."
A Common Trend
Dolphins defensive coaches past and present, from former defensive pass game coordinator Renaldo Hill to current defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, have seemed to take a liking to Campbell.
He chalked it up to his "striving for greatness."
"Just work. The willingness to learn too, you know, correct the mistakes that you do make in the learning process," he said. "So I think they just see me not make the same mistakes over again ... And I mean, you have to ask them how they feel, but all I do is come out here and try to be, be my best self every day."
Thoughts on Minkah
Former Dolphins safety and All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick was the centerpiece in the Jalen Ramsey trade. His addition has been praised by just about every player in the building, including Campbell.
Campbell said that the chemistry has been easy to develop with Fitzpatrick.
"Like, he comes in and knows the playbook pretty well right away," Campbell said. "It's not really a learning curve, and trying to, he gets it right away. It's easy to feed off of him. And obviously I've been in the system a little bit longer, so if there are any any questions, which rarely, he does have any questions, because he's got experience, it's easy to just communicate in jail with him. So he's a cool dude, like lot of experience, a lot of knowledge that he brings to the to the room. So I think it's pretty easy to be out there with him."