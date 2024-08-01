Dolphins Don't Seem Impressed By The Punter In The Lobby
Kyle Ulbrich, the former Middle Tennessee State punter lingering around Miami Dolphins training camp looking for a job, has yet to catch the eye of special teams coach Danny Crossman.
Crossman seems oblivious to the Ulbrich campaign. Apparently, he hasn't even noticed it. Ulbrich is not even a blip on the coach's radar.
It seems unlikely that Crossman will grant a tryout to the street-free agent, who went undrafted this year.
"I'm not familiar at all," Crossman said, "I worry about the guys we have in the building. Whoever Chris [Grier] brings us, we're going to coach the daylights out [of]."
Ulbrich has been at the training facility daily with signs and an entourage. He is running a full-on political campaign to garner a tryout with the team.
He is at camp from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM, trying to attract someone's attention.
He has challenged Jake Bailey to a punt-off. He is begging for attention. The Dolphins re-signed Bailey in the offseason after a mediocre 2023 season.
Crossman said he gets to the facility at 3:00 AM. He does not see Ulbrich or his propaganda machine.
"I get here very, very early in the morning," Crossman said, "So unless he's getting here at three o'clock in the morning, I'm not seeing him."
A reporter then pressed the issue, asking Crossman if he would notice Ulbrich if he crossed his path at the time he drove in.
"So you are telling him to get here at three," a reporter asked.
"I'm not saying anything," Crossman replied. "I'm coaching the guys we got."