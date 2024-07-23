All Dolphins

Former Middle Tennessee Punter Lobbies For A Chance With The Miami Dolphins

Kyle Ulbrich makes himself visible to the Miami Dolphins players and coaching staff by hanging around the complex with signs and stats. The former MTSU punter even has a QR code that takes viewers to his website.

Scott Salomon

Sep 28, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders punter Kyle Ulbrich (48) in action against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium.
Sep 28, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders punter Kyle Ulbrich (48) in action against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Give the former Middle Tennessee State University punter an E for effort.

Kyle Ulbrich is just another guy in South Florida looking for a job. However, what he has done is brilliant. He has taken to social media to advertise his services as a punter and has gone further.

He has been advertising his unemployment with homemade signs in front of the Miami Dolphins training facility that says he is looking for a job.

"It's always a dream until it becomes a reality," Ulbrich said in his tweet. "I just want an opportunity to prove myself."

Why he selected the Dolphins is a mystery. Ulbrich is from somewhere other than Miami. He attended Lake Catholic High School in Mentor, Ohio.

Jared Smith of Fox Sports Radio was the first to report the story on social media.

Ulbrich challenged incumbent Jake Bailey to a punt off. He even said he would be a better holder for Jason Sanders.

Ulbrich posted a situation where he was the holder and received a bad snap. He still allowed the kicker to get the ball off on time and in the right direction.

He even has a campaign-like sign that says, "Kyle Ulbrich For Punter 2024".

The Dolphins need a backup punter on the roster. Bailey will win the job by default. Even if the Dolphins wanted to sign him, they could not. The roster is at its maximum capacity of 90.

Ulbrich was an All-Conference punter at MTSU. He averaged a career-best 47.1 per punt in 2023.

