Dolphins Draft Class Graded Near Bottom
After drafting its likely top targets with first two selections and trading out of the draft until Round 5, the Miami Dolphins received what best could be considered as low grades for their overall 2025 NFL draft class.
But it's fair for that to be the result when you trade away draft capital on a well-regarded Day 2 of the draft, while six of your selections don’t take place before pick 143.
Each year, German writer Rene Bugner compiles draft grades in the form of GPAs from over 20 different sources — this year 24 — to help establish a consensus grade. This year, the Dolphins ranked tied for 30th with the Detroit Lions in overall grade (2.33) among the 32 NFL teams.
Consider first that draft grades are meaningless until prospects have had a chance to become players. And if there is a silver lining, Detroit has been one of the better drafting teams in recent years.
But a look at the grades if you care about such things is a bit deflating.
Of the 24 grades handed out, over 50% (13) had the Dolphins with a grade of C or worse, with three analysts giving them grades in the D range. It is fair to consider, however, that one of their D grades came from a publication called Fantasy Life, which is understandable since the team drafted just two skill position players (RB Ollie Gordon and QB Quinn Ewers) and in the seventh round.
Of all 32 teams, Miami was — along with the Bengals and Lions — one of just three teams to not receive an A (or A-) from a single pundit.
As for other AFC East teams, the Patriots were ranked 1st, the Jets 13th and the Bills tied for 17th.
Miami Dolphins 2025 Draft picks
R1 13 Kenneth Grant, DT Michigan
R2 37 Jonah Savaiinaea, G Arizona
R5 143 Jordan Phillips, DT Maryland
R5 150 Jason Marshall Jr., CB Florida
R5 155 Dante Trader Jr., S Maryland
R6 179 Ollie Gordon II, RB Oklahoma State
R7 231 Quinn Ewers, QB Texas
R7 253 Zeek Biggers, DT Georgia Tech