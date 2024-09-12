Dolphins Elevate Chosen From Practice Squad
The Miami Dolphins elevated wide receiver Robbie Chosen from the practice squad to the active roster for the game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night.
This move marks the second consecutive week Chosen has been elevated to the active roster. He was active for the season opener against Jacksonville last Sunday. He can be elevated one more time this season, after which he will have to be signed to the active roster in order to play in a regular season game.
Chosen was on the field for 11 plays, but did not catch a pass and wasn't targeted.
Last season, Chosen was elevated from the practice squad before each of the first three games before being signed to the 53-man roster.
He appeared in nine games and caught four passes for 126 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown reception against the Denver Broncos in the home opener in Week 3.
Chosen will replace Malik Washington, who was ruled out on the final injury report of the week with a quad injury. The other wide receivers currently on the active roster are Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, and the recently acquired Grant DuBose.
Chosen is in his ninth NFL season and has played with the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, and Arizona Cardinals before signing with Miami last season. He has appeared in 121 games with 86 starts. Over the course of his career, he has amassed 379 receptions for 5,082 yards and 30 touchdowns.
He broke into the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2016.
THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THE NON-MOVE FOR THE DOLPHINS
The Dolphins didn't make any other elevations, which could be viewed as a good sign that running back De'Von Achane will be active despite his ankle injury.
With Raheem Mostert already ruled out because of his chest injury, the Dolphins almost certainly will have rookie fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright active for his NFL debut and Jeff Wilson Jr. also will be in the lineup.
If the Dolphins feared Achane wouldn't be able to go, chances are they would have elevated first-year player Deneric Prince from the practice squad to have at least three running backs on the game-day roster.