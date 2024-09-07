Breaking Down the Saturday Move
The Miami Dolphins made one move Saturday involving a practice squad elevation, and it's what they didn't do that perhaps that might be the most encouraging development.
The Dolphins elevated veteran wide receiver Robbie Chosen for the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium, a move that was somewhat expected after rookie sixth-round pick Malik Washington was ruled out with a quadriceps injury.
Chosen's elevation will give the Dolphins five active wide receivers, though waiver pick-up Grant DuBose likely will see most, if not all of his playing time on special teams. The other wide receivers, of course, are Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Braxton Berrios.
This was the only move the Dolphins move, and this is where this could be viewed as good news when it comes to the status of cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
With Ramsey listed as questionable for the Jacksonville game, a practice squad elevation involving a defensive back might have been an indication he was unlikely to play. Now, this doesn't mean he will play for sure, but it does look more promising.
Jacksonville also made a practice squad elevation Saturday, and it involved safety Terrell Edmunds. The former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick is the son of Ferrell Edmunds, the first Dolphins tight end ever selected to the Pro Bowl, and the brother of former Bills and current Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.
The move with Terrell Edmunds corresponded with the Jaguars downgrading safety Daniel Thomas to out because of an Achilles injury.
FORMER DOLPHINS PRACTICE SQUAD NEWS
Two other practice squad transactions around the league Saturday involved a couple of former Dolphins players, both of them with the Minnesota Vikings.
Veteran defensive back Bobby McCain and running back Myles Gaskin, who both were released in the cuts to 53 and then re-signed to the practice squad, were elevated for Minnesota's season opener against the New York Giants.
While on the Vikings, we should mention that former Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel is listed first on the team's depth chart, ahead of first-round pick Dallas Turner.