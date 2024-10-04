Dolphins Friday Mailbag: McDaniel, Tua, Skylar, and More
Part 1 of a pre-New England game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Reza Hariri (@therealrezpect1):
I have to admit I was wrong thinking on paper we were better than last year. Big mistakes made letting young players like B Jones walk and signing older players with higher risk of injury. We don’t put value in trenches or keeping our own, we prefer older players on down slope.
Hey Reza, not sure what the question is, but I’m not sure you’re totally wrong with where you’re going. In the example of Brandon Jones, one certainly could question not re-signing him, though he got himself a pretty good contract from the Denver Broncos relative to what he’d accomplished in his career.
From Kelli Xylon (@KelliXylon):
What are the odds that McDaniel actually revamps the offense to be more conservative, marching down the field and throwing more short passes in the middle of the field with the hope of YAC?
Hey Kelli, there’s a problem with your question because this is what the Dolphins have been all season. In the advanced stat category of intended air yards per attempt, Tua Tagovailoa actually is dead last among all quarterbacks this season. The two long passes to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in the opener skewed things a bit, but this has been a very short passing offense all season.
From Jason Kirkland (@1bigdad424):
Hi Alain, IMO the offensive struggles start with the o-line, specifically IOL. Nobody is coming to save the day at this point. I think Miami struggles wo win 6 games. If that's the case, would it be better to sit Tua for the season?
Hey Jason, there is no reason to sit Tua if he’s cleared and wants to play until the team is mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. Outside of that, what’s the point? You compete.
From Chris Roney (@ChrisRoney0):
Given the number of injuries to NE's offensive line, any chance Anthony Weaver leaves Fuller and Ramsey 1:1 a lot and sends more blitzes than usual to help give the offense short fields to work with?
Hey Chris, it’s not just the bad New England offensive line, they also don’t have any receivers who really create fear. Plus Jacoby Brissett isn’t mobile. But New England isn’t going to hurt Miami throwing the ball in this game; it’s all about stopping the run game for the Dolphins defense.
From EJ Barro (@ernestbarro):
Ça va, Poupe, Is it remotely realistic McDaniel would be able to tailor his offense down to the Dirty Dozen level..?
Hey EJ, I’m going to have to bow my head in shame here and say I don’t get the reference.
From Another Tweeter User (@gefer69):
Alain, What are the chances of this team having a respectable season once Tua and others gradually come back from injury? Is there still a path to a wild card spot. I know this is wishful thinking, but stranger things have happened…
Hey ATU, we’re not even a fourth of the way through the season, so this notion that it’s a lost season is a little ridiculous to me. The first order of business before we start thinking playoffs, though, is for the offense to start becoming, at the very least, functional.
From Common Reader (@SnackService1):
Worst financial maneuver: Tua's extension, T. Hill's extension, Ramsey's extension, or the out-of-market fin fan who coughed up four bills for Sunday Ticket?
Hey CR, let me first point out that Hill’s contract involved a restructuring and not an extension, though I get your point. I’ll just say the fin fan might have made the wisest financial decision based on the circumstances involved.
From Jorge Boyd (@raga1922):
Hi Alain do you think the QB situation will have change in just one week?
Hey Jorge, if by “change” you mean that Huntley will play better, yes, I would think that would happen, though I wouldn’t expect a 300-yard outing.
From Mark Lever (@MarkFinsfan):
When is Tua coming back?
Hey Mark, nobody knows and that might even include Tua. All we know is that all the signs appear to be positive at this point and he’s eligible to play again starting Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals. Beyond that, it’s pure speculation and I don’t want or need to go there. What we do know is the NFL will not get involved in the decision.
From BarkingDog (@BarkingDoge):
Alain, thanks for the mailbag on the SI site. My question is about Skylar Thompson. I don’t think he has been given fair treatment from the fans. If he didn’t get banged up against the Seahawks on the road, would he have been given more chances as starting QB with Tua on IR?
I have to think he would have been given another shot because giving him only one game would be an admission that they completely botched the QB spot in the offseason by not bringing in somebody better (and it sure looked that way after the Seattle game). And they also kept him as their No. 2 QB for a reason.
From Spooky Seany (@FloridaFloGrown):
Has the Dolphins front office emphasis on being *small* since Tony Sparano was fired hurt them?
This particular decision-making group isn’t about being “small,” it’s about being “fast.” That’s not the same thing. But it’s certainly a fact that you do need a certain amount of physicality and the Dolphins — pun intended — often come up short in that department.
From Roger Dodger (@RogerDolfan):
What is your best reason(s) to keep or kick Chris Grier to the curb?
Hey Roger, it’s not my decision to make, but the fact the Dolphins haven’t won a playoff game during his tenure as GM is not good and missing the playoffs this year — four years after having five picks in the first two rounds, followed by four the next year — would also not be good.
From Brian Z (via email):
I had thought this would have to be our year to compete for a Super Bowl. Aging veterans. Injury-prone players. Free agents leaving. Salary cap issues next year. Tua (was at the time) on his 5th year. Now a lot of air has left that balloon. However, not all the air has left. There are a lot of teams that were thought to be strong that have not done well. The Bills have been knocked down a peg. The Pats have shown they cannot compete. The Jets have shown cracks. Therefore, the Dolphins still have a slim chance. The AFC East crown is still doable. IMO, they need a new QB today (not necessarily a replacement for Tua, but a bridge QB that can run this offense) make that happen, or to even compete for a wild-card spot. If you were the Phins GM starting today, would you agree? If you agree, what QB would you bring in to save the season? I would at least reach out to Jimmy G/Rams, Russell/Steelers, Bryce/Panthers. Even Ryan Tannehill. Even Fitzmagic. Or even the much-hated Tom Brady. His urge to play for 1 more chance at a Super Bowl may be stronger than we know, and even though he makes 50 mil broadcasting, the urge to play again may be stronger.
Hey Brian, I don’t necessarily disagree with anything you said, even with the idea of making a phone call to bring up a QB better suited to run this offense than the current backups. But there’s only one name on your list who would do the trick for me, and that’s Jimmy G. The question then would be whether the Rams would be willing to trade him and what the cost would be.
From Luis Angulo (via email):
Alain, great job as always, I enjoy your objective journalism and podcasts, thank you for giving a voice to the fans. Having said that, I feel like our “genius” coach has been finally exposed, it was a lot of fluff, smoke and mirrors, and not a lot of substance. Our “franchise” QB is made out of glass and let's not forget that he threw 3 interceptions before he left the game against the Bills, so it's not like he was killing it out there. In the last 8 games Tua played, the Dolphins have been mediocre at best. We tanked so we could get draft picks and once we did, Grier decided not to re-sign the ones and trade for expensive players and pay them instead of the home-grown talent. I know you don't shy away from the tough questions so here it goes: If you were given the reins of the Dolphins would you A) Fired Grier at the end of the season after seeing how poorly constructed this roster is, B) Draft a QB with your top 5 pick and C) Fire M&M (He doesn't make in-game adjustments, play calling is terrible, undisciplined team, and team looks gassed; Camp Mike to thank for that) and maybe get an experienced coach like Mike Vrabel who clearly outcoached M&M last year. Thank you again and eager to hear your thoughts.
Hey Luis, no, I don’t usually shy away from tough questions, but I’m also not necessarily big on calling for people’s jobs, either. What I will say is that the Dolphins absolutely must get themselves a quarterback next year who can get the job done, though not necessarily a top 5 pick (because I’m not sure the Dolphins will be drafted that high) but a good, solid veteran. I don’t like everything that McDaniel does, but let’s see the rest of the season playing out before we judge him too harshly, though I do think Mike Vrabel is a great coach. The nucleus the Dolphins have built on offense, though, doesn’t mesh with his physical, play-action preference. As for Grier, again, if the Dolphins crash and burn, then it should be fair game to question his job security, but it’s not my team.