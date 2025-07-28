Dolphins Get Injury Update on Top Cornerback
The Miami Dolphins might have dodged a significant injury to a player expected to play a lot of football this season.
Coach Mike McDaniel said cornerback Kader Kohou is “day to day” after getting injured during the team’s training camp practice on Saturday.
McDaniel added that Kohou has some swelling — he didn’t say where — and that the cornerback is a “couple of evaluations away” from getting back on the field. When Kohou went down, he immediately grabbed his knee.
Although this update isn’t overly specific, “day to day” is much better than knowing Kohou would miss significant time right away.
Miami’s Juggling Act in the Secondary
Before Saturday, Kohou was the only guaranteed starting cornerback on the team. Everyone else was battling it out for the other two spots.
However, the team went and signed two new cornerbacks with starting experience. First, it was former Raiders and Patriots cornerback Jack Jones, followed by former Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton.
There was some initial concern that Hilton was signed as a reaction to Kohou’s injury since the news came so quickly after Kohou went down. Additionally, Hilton is a slot cornerback, which is where Kohou has taken most of his snaps since entering the league.
However, it seems like it was more of a reaction to cornerback Artie Burns’ season-ending ACL injury and the fact that Miami’s cornerback room wasn’t overly good to begin with.
The team also added Cornell Armstrong, but he is expected to play primarily on special teams.
Assuming Kohou’s subsequent few evaluations go well, the Dolphins’ most likely starting cornerback group would include Kohou and Jones on the outside with Hilton in the slot. There are concerns to have about each player, but that’s a much better group than what Miami had just a few days ago.
Sticking with injury updates in the secondary, McDaniel noted that UDFA cornerback B.J. Adams was injured in a collision caused by a crossing route in practice, and that he’s “in the protocol.”
Lastly, rookie safety Dante Trader Jr. is dealing with an injury that is causing the team to limit his reps in the hopes that he can participate in the team’s joint practices, the first of which is scheduled for Aug. 8 against the Bears.
More Miami Dolphins Coverage