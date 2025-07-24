Dolphins Sign Veteran CB For Second Stint With Team
The Miami Dolphins have finally added a veteran cornerback, but it’s probably not the one you’re thinking of.
The Dolphins are signing eight-year veteran Cornell Armstrong, his agent, Brett Tessler, wrote on Twitter (X) on Thursday.
This will be Armstrong’s second stint with the Dolphins after they selected him in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft. He appeared in 15 games in 2018 and had eight tackles before being waived prior to the start of the 2019 season.
Armstrong last stepped on an NFL field in 2022 with the Atlanta Falcons. He played in nine games, amassing four starts, 33 total tackles, and seven passes defended. Armstrong spent the 2023 season on the Raiders’ practice squad before being waived prior to the 2024 season.
This signing comes one day after the Dolphins lost cornerback Artie Burns to what is now confirmed to be an ACL tear, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. Burns was one of many cornerbacks competing for a starting spot, but Armstrong is more likely a special teams option than anything else.
He hasn’t played in the regular season in more than two years, and the Dolphins have a slew of cornerbacks, like Storm Duck, Cam Smith, Kendall Sheffield and others, who know the scheme already.
It should also be noted that signing Armstrong shouldn’t prevent the team from bringing in a more experienced veteran, starting option. The team has a standing offer out to former Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was asked about the prospect of the team adding a veteran cornerback before Wednesday’s practice. While he spoke positively about the current group, it’s clear he’s not opposed to adding a veteran.
“We're not closing the door on anything,” McDaniel said. “There are multiple players we talk about each and every day. Also very excited with some guys who have a lot to prove and are excited about the opportunity."
Armstrong making the team would be pretty surprising given how many names he’ll need to climb over on the depth chart, but it’s interesting to see the team bring back a player they drafted roughly eight years ago.
More Miami Dolphins Coverage