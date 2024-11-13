Dolphins Getting Another Year of Rodgers?
The Miami Dolphins have yet to face Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets, but it's now looking like they might get to do it four times in the next two seasons.
The veteran quarterback told Jets reporters Wednesday that he wants to play in 2025 — specifically, he said, "I think so, yeah," when asked about playing next season.
The Dolphins still have their two 2024 games against the Jets left on their schedule, the first one at Hard Rock Stadium on December 8 and the second in the regular season finale at MetLife Stadium, which could be played January 4 or January 5.
The Dolphins, of course, missed Rodgers last season after he went down with an Achilles injury in the first quarter of the season opener, and instead faced (recent Dolphins practice squad member) Tim Boyle at MetLife Stadium on Black Friday — and who can forget Jevon Holland's pick-six on the "Fail Mary" — and then Zach Wilson in the rematch at Hard Rock Stadium a few weeks later.
The Rodgers experiment has been a sour one for the Jets, who finished 7-10 last season without him and might have a hard time matching that record with him in 2024 as the team sits with a 3-7 record following a humbling loss against the Arizona Cardinals.
Of course, just because Rodgers wants to play in 2025 doesn't mean the Jets have to take him back, though he signed through next year and they would be left with $49 million of dead cap space if they were to release him.
Rodgers clearly doesn't look like the same quarterback with multiple MVP awards and Pro Bowl appearances. He's on track for the lowest passer rating (in a season with at least four games played) of his career with his current 86.8.
Truth is, if New England Patriots rookie Drake Maye continues his development after a mostly positive start since taking over for veteran Jacoby Brissett, Rodgers would be the fourth-best quarterback in the AFC East.
For the Dolphins, facing him doesn't seem like a daunting task anymore until proven otherwise, and certainly nothing like trying to beat Josh Allen.
THE DOLPHINS AGAINST AARON RODGERS
The Dolphins have faced Rodgers four times since he entered the NFL as a first-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in the 2005 draft, and have a 1-3 record.
After Rodgers didn't play in the teams' meeting in 2006, the Dolphins won at Green Bay in 2010 (23-20 in overtime) before losing against the Packers in 2014, 2018 and most recently on Christmas Day 2022.
Rodgers has passed for 1,014 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions in his four games against Miami with a passer rating of 92.9 (far below his career passer rating of 102.8).