Dolphins Had Other Defensive Tackle Plans in 2023

The Miami Dolphins may have wanted to put themselves in position to cushion the pending departure of Christian Wilkins, but weren't able to consummate a potential trade

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) reacts after a defensive stop during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field last season.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) reacts after a defensive stop during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field last season. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Vic Fangio was known for his unusually blunt player assessments during his one season with the Miami Dolphins, and it appears things haven't changed now that he's with the Philadelphia Eagles.

But Fangio has nothing but praise for defensive tackle Milton Williams, and in the process he mentions he liked him last year as well, to the point he pushed GM Chris Grier to try to try for him.

“I like Milton," Fangio said Monday. "Milt is a good player. He’s solid both versus the run and in pass rush. He’s a guy that from afar, I’ve liked that the Eagles had. In fact, I tried to get us to trade for him last year in Miami, but Howie wouldn’t do it, but I like Milt. Milt’s a pro.”

The "Howie" in question is Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, and what left unsaid was whether Roseman closed the door entirely or simply asked more than the Dolphins were willing to give in return.

In either case, there was no trade, but the Dolphins merely inquiring about him is revealing.

THE DOLPHINS AT DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Williams no doubt could have helped the Dolphins' depth at defensive tackle last year, but perhaps more importantly he could have stepped into a starting role this season now that Christian Wilkins is playing for the Las Vegas Raiders.

And maybe that was the genesis behind the Dolphins inquiring about Wiliams.

A 2021 third-round pick from Louisiana Tech, Williams has developed into a good player for an Eagles team that's long been known for its ridiculous depth up front — though that depth took a hit this offseason with the retirement of former first-round pick Fletcher Cox.

Had the Dolphins been able to trade for Williams last season, chances are that Wilkins and Zach Sieler wouldn't have logged as many snaps as they did — both were over 80 percent of the defensive snaps.

And chances are Williams would be the projected starter alongside Sieler this season.

As it was, the Dolphins signed a half-dozen free agent defensive tackles in the offseason, though none was rated higher than Williams.

Based on Pro Football Focus' 2023 grades, Williams ranked 32nd out of 130 NFL defensive tackles, slightly behind Wilkins (29th) and slightly ahead of Sieler (37th). To indicate the depth of the Eagles, Williams' grade was only fourth-best among the team's defensive tackles, behind those of Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Cox.

So there was a reason the Dolphins were interested. Even if nothing materialized.

