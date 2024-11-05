All Dolphins

Dolphins Have Their New Long-Snapper

The Miami Dolphins are going the practice squad route again until Blake Ferguson returns

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins long-snapper Blake Ferguson (44) looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium in 2021.
Miami Dolphins long-snapper Blake Ferguson (44) looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium in 2021. / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins wasted little time filling their need for a temporary long-snapper, and they're again going the practice squad route.

Per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Dolphins are signing Tucker Addington to the practice squad to replace veteran Matt Overton, who was released Monday after being elevated his maximum three times to fill in while Blake Ferguson remains on the Reserve/Non-Illness list.

Addington, who played collegiately at Sam Houston State, has played seven NFL games, including one with the New England Patriots this season. He also played three games for New England in 2022 and three games for the Washington Commanders last season.

Because of NFL rules, Overton was not allowed to play another regular season game for Miami as a practice squad elevation, which meant the Dolphins had to sign him to the active roster at some point before the game against the Los Angeles Rams next Monday night or pick up another long-snapper.

Ferguson has one more game to sit out after being placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list on October 19, making him eligible to return for the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 17.

THE DOLPHINS PRACTICE SQUAD

With Addington now aboard, here is where the Dolphins practice squad stands. As a reminder, the Dolphins have 17 openings because they have an exemption for Dominican offensive lineman Bayron Matos.

CURRENT PRACTICE SQUAD MEMBERS

  • QB C.J. Beathard
  • S Jordan Colbert
  • RB Deneric Prince
  • CB Isaiah Johnson
  • CB Nik Needham
  • LB Dequan Jackson
  • LB William Bradley-King
  • LB Derrick McLendon
  • OL Chasen Hines
  • T Jackson Carman
  • T Bayron Matos
  • WR Erik Ezukanma
  • WR Tarik Black
  • DT Neil Farrell
  • DL Shakel Brown
  • DT Matt Dickerson
  • LS Tucker Addington
