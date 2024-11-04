All Dolphins

Dolphins Make Expected Roster Move

The Miami Dolphins again have an opening on their practice squad

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins long-snapper Blake Ferguson (44) looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium in 2021.
Miami Dolphins long-snapper Blake Ferguson (44) looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium in 2021. / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins made a move with their practice squad Monday, one that was expected.

The team released veteran long-snapper Matt Overton, one day after he played in his third game with the Dolphins as a practice squad elevation.

Because of NFL rules, Overton was not allowed to play another regular season game for Miami as a practice squad elevation, which means the Dolphins either will be signing him to the active roster at some point before the game against the Los Angeles Rams next Monday night or they'll pick up another long-snapper.

The Dolphins' regular long-snapper, Blake Ferguson, must sit out at least one more game after being placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list Oct. 19.

Barring a long absence by Ferguson, whose issue has not been revealed, it's possible the Dolphins will simply sign a different long-snapper to the practice squad and elevate him to the active roster for game day.

THE DOLPHINS PRACTICE SQUAD

With Overton now gone, here is where the Dolphins practice squad stands. As a reminder, the Dolphins have 17 openings because they have an exemption for Dominican offensive lineman Bayron Matos.

CURRENT PRACTICE SQUAD MEMBERS

  • QB C.J. Beathard
  • S Jordan Colbert
  • RB Deneric Prince
  • CB Isaiah Johnson
  • CB Nik Needham
  • LB Dequan Jackson
  • LB William Bradley-King
  • LB Derrick McLendon
  • OL Chasen Hines
  • T Jackson Carman
  • T Bayron Matos
  • WR Erik Ezukanma
  • WR Tarik Black
  • DT Neil Farrell
  • DL Shakel Brown
  • DT Matt Dickerson
Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News