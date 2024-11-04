Dolphins Make Expected Roster Move
The Miami Dolphins made a move with their practice squad Monday, one that was expected.
The team released veteran long-snapper Matt Overton, one day after he played in his third game with the Dolphins as a practice squad elevation.
Because of NFL rules, Overton was not allowed to play another regular season game for Miami as a practice squad elevation, which means the Dolphins either will be signing him to the active roster at some point before the game against the Los Angeles Rams next Monday night or they'll pick up another long-snapper.
The Dolphins' regular long-snapper, Blake Ferguson, must sit out at least one more game after being placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list Oct. 19.
Barring a long absence by Ferguson, whose issue has not been revealed, it's possible the Dolphins will simply sign a different long-snapper to the practice squad and elevate him to the active roster for game day.
THE DOLPHINS PRACTICE SQUAD
With Overton now gone, here is where the Dolphins practice squad stands. As a reminder, the Dolphins have 17 openings because they have an exemption for Dominican offensive lineman Bayron Matos.
CURRENT PRACTICE SQUAD MEMBERS
- QB C.J. Beathard
- S Jordan Colbert
- RB Deneric Prince
- CB Isaiah Johnson
- CB Nik Needham
- LB Dequan Jackson
- LB William Bradley-King
- LB Derrick McLendon
- OL Chasen Hines
- T Jackson Carman
- T Bayron Matos
- WR Erik Ezukanma
- WR Tarik Black
- DT Neil Farrell
- DL Shakel Brown
- DT Matt Dickerson