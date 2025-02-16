Dolphins Have Their New Wide Receivers Coach
The Miami Dolphins might have to look for a wide receivers coach for a second time this offseason.
There's still a ways to go before we reach that point, but new wide receivers coach Robert Prince did interview for the offensive coordinator position for the New Orleans Saints, as reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Saturday night.
The Saints hired Kellen Moore as their new head coach this past week and he's now in the process of putting together his staff. He does have a connection with Prince from their one season together (2022) with the Dallas Cowboys when Moore was OC and Prince was WR coach, and also from one season together at Boise State in 2011 when Moore was the starting quarterback and Prince was the wide receivers coach.
Prince has no prior working relationship with head coach Mike McDaniel, but he did work with Dolphins QB coach/pass game coordinator Darrell Bevell with the Detroit Lions in 2019-20 when Bevell was the team's offensive coordinator.
And after Bevell was named interim head coach to close out the 2020 season, Prince replaced him and served as acting head coach for one game when Bevell and other Lions coaches were out because of a COVID-19 outbreak (the Lions lost against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 47-7, after Matthew Stafford was injured in the first quarter).
Prince, who was born in Okinawa, Japan, has been with the Cowboys the past three seasons but found himself in limbo after head coach Mike McCarthy's contract ran out after the 2024 season.
Prior to coaching with the Cowboys, Prince spent one season in the same capacity with the Houston Texans and seven years with the Lions. Prince's first NFL coaching stops were with the Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks.
OTHER COORDINATOR INTERVIEWS
This isn't the first time this offseason that a Dolphins coach has interviewed for a coordinator position.
Outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow got interviews with both the Cowboys after they hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach and with the Tennessee Titans where he would have been reunited with head coach Mike Vrabel, but the two teams went in another direction.
QB coach/pass game coordinator Darrell Bevell interviewed for the offensive coordinator position to be reunited with old Seattle Seahawks and now new Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, but the job was given instead to Chip Kelly.
Bevell also remains on staff, and now the Dolphins have added a senior pass game coordinator with the hiring of former Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.