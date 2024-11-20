All Dolphins

Dolphins Host Thanksgiving Event

The Miami Dolphins celebrate the holiday early since they will be busy that night

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins 2024 Thanksgiving Event
Miami Dolphins 2024 Thanksgiving Event / Courtesy of Miami Dolphins
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins have a full calendar Thanksgiving week, highlighted by the game against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 28, so they got an early jump on helping folks celebrate the holiday.

The organization hosted nearly 200 people from the local South Florida community for a Thanksgiving Dinner presented by Goya at Hard Rock Stadium’s Paddock Club on Tuesday.

More than 30 Dolphins players participant in the event, including Terron Armstead, Aaron Brewer, Jordyn Brooks, Bradley Chubb, Jevon Holland, Raheem Mostert and Jaelan Phillips. They were joined by nearly 50 Dolphins staff members and cheerleaders to host families from local organizations, including Football UNITES™ partners, City of Miami Gardens partners and local faith organizations for the team’s annual Thanksgiving event.

The team served ham and turkey with traditional Thanksgiving sides including mac and cheese, yams, green beans and corn bread from Troy’s Barbeque, as well as desserts from Food Junkies, both members of the Miami Dolphins Community Restaurant Program presented by Amazon. After serving guests, Dolphins players engaged with participants as they enjoyed their meals and took part in Thanksgiving-themed crafts and a 360-degree photo booth.

Miami Dolphins 2024 Thanksgiving Event
Miami Dolphins 2024 Thanksgiving Event / Courtesy of Miami Dolphins

At the conclusion of the event, Dolphins players surprised families with non-perishable food items from Goya and a $100 Publix gift card to aid their Thanksgiving Day preparations.

“Bringing people together around the holidays has been a long-held tradition here at the Miami Dolphins, and we are proud to continue supporting those who may be experiencing food insecurity or financial strain in the South Florida community,” said Miami Dolphins Vice President of Community Affairs Kim Miller. “We believe every family should have the opportunity to gather over a great meal, especially on Thanksgiving. Thanks to our partners at Goya, families not only had dinner alongside their favorite Dolphins players, but were also provided items to take home and celebrate Thanksgiving with their loved ones.”

This event is part of the Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ year-round initiative to unite and support members of the South Florida community and provide assistance to local families throughout the holiday season.

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News