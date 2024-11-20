Dolphins Host Thanksgiving Event
The Miami Dolphins have a full calendar Thanksgiving week, highlighted by the game against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 28, so they got an early jump on helping folks celebrate the holiday.
The organization hosted nearly 200 people from the local South Florida community for a Thanksgiving Dinner presented by Goya at Hard Rock Stadium’s Paddock Club on Tuesday.
More than 30 Dolphins players participant in the event, including Terron Armstead, Aaron Brewer, Jordyn Brooks, Bradley Chubb, Jevon Holland, Raheem Mostert and Jaelan Phillips. They were joined by nearly 50 Dolphins staff members and cheerleaders to host families from local organizations, including Football UNITES™ partners, City of Miami Gardens partners and local faith organizations for the team’s annual Thanksgiving event.
The team served ham and turkey with traditional Thanksgiving sides including mac and cheese, yams, green beans and corn bread from Troy’s Barbeque, as well as desserts from Food Junkies, both members of the Miami Dolphins Community Restaurant Program presented by Amazon. After serving guests, Dolphins players engaged with participants as they enjoyed their meals and took part in Thanksgiving-themed crafts and a 360-degree photo booth.
At the conclusion of the event, Dolphins players surprised families with non-perishable food items from Goya and a $100 Publix gift card to aid their Thanksgiving Day preparations.
“Bringing people together around the holidays has been a long-held tradition here at the Miami Dolphins, and we are proud to continue supporting those who may be experiencing food insecurity or financial strain in the South Florida community,” said Miami Dolphins Vice President of Community Affairs Kim Miller. “We believe every family should have the opportunity to gather over a great meal, especially on Thanksgiving. Thanks to our partners at Goya, families not only had dinner alongside their favorite Dolphins players, but were also provided items to take home and celebrate Thanksgiving with their loved ones.”
This event is part of the Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ year-round initiative to unite and support members of the South Florida community and provide assistance to local families throughout the holiday season.