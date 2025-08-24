Dolphins-Jaguars Halftime Observations
What stood out in the first half of the Miami Dolphins' preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars:
We'll start with the list of "inactives," which featured this time players dealing with injuries because Mike McDaniel wanted one last look at the starters in the preseason.
The list of players not dressed to play included WR Tyreek Hill, RB De'Von Achane, RB Jaylen Wright, FB Alec Ingold, DT Kenneth Grant, LB Jordyn Brooks, CB Kendall Sheffield, CB Ethan Bonner, S Dante Trader Jr.
Tight end Darren Waller, who was activated off PUP this week, came out for pregame warmups but didn't play — as should have been expected.
The Jaguars, meanwhile, chose to rest their starters, with a very, very long list of DNP players.
THE DEFENSIVE HIGHLIGHTS
The Dolphins started with Chop Robinson, Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips together on the field, and Chop Robinson came in free on QB John Wolford for a sack on the first play.
With Brooks out, Willie Gay Jr. started at linebacker next to Tyrel Dodson and Jason Marshall Jr. was the slot corner the first snap the Dolphins went with a nickel alignment.
Bradley Chubb, who's had a pretty quiet summer, stuffed a run for a loss.
Gay helped stop the second Jacksonville drive after it reached Dolphins territory with a nice open-field tackle on a run.
Great punt return work by Malik Washington on his first two opportunities, making something out seemingly nothing for 14 yards each time.
While some defensive starters were done by Jacksonville's third drive, Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb were still in there and they combined for a sack on third down (though they really don't need the work against a backup offensive line).
The defense bent against Jacksonville's third-string quarterback Seth Henigan, capping a first-half performance that was OK overall, but a tad underwhelming given the circumstances.
THE OFFENSIVE HIGHLIGHTS
The starting offensive line was the same as for the preseason opener at Chicago, with (from left) Patrick Paul, Jonah Savaiinaea, Aaron Brewer, James Daniels and Larry Borom.
Savaiinaea made a rookie mistake on the first play, a screen to Malik Washington, when he got too far downfield too early and was flagged.
Tua Tagovailoa was sacked on third down to end the first drive, but that was more a coverage sack
Tua was sacked again on the second possession after the pass rusher got around tight end Pharaoh Brown and James Daniels couldn't help out in time.
Jacksonville is blitzing Tua at every turn and there's always a free defender in his face. Not ideal.
The Dolphins got a touchdown on their third possession after they converted a fourth-and-6 from the Jacksonville 46.
The touchdown featured more greate open-field running by Malik Washington after he caught a short Tua pass around the 23-yard line.
The running game was solid, particularly to the left side of the offensive formation, with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Dee Eskridge each contributing a clearing block.
Tua and the other starters on offense, except for Ollie Gordon II, left the game after that third possession and he finished 4-for-8 for 49 yards with one touchdown, no picks and a (deceiving) 108.9 passer rating.
On his first drive, Wilson also was given the opportunity to convert a fourth down, and he deliver with a strike to Tahj Washington for 10 yards on fourth-and-4, two plays after he sailed a pass to Washington and after Dee Eskridge dropped an easy completion.
The drive ended when Wilson was sacked on third down and then it was Jake Bailey, who did the kickoffs on this night, who came in to attempt a 51-yard field goal and it wasn't close.
Wasn't overly curious when Bailey kicked off because he's got experience doing that, but him attempting a field goal suggests something is up with Jason Sanders.