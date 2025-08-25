Dolphins' Latest Round of Cuts Shakes Up Tight End Room
The Miami Dolphins have started cutting their roster down from 90 to 53 players, and the latest round included a somewhat surprising name to some.
The Dolphins are cutting tight end Pharaoh Brown, according to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald. Miami signed Brown this offseason to compete with Julian Hill for the team’s “blocking” tight end spot after they released Durahm Smythe, who signed with the Chicago Bears.
Brown had a strong pedigree of run blocking in other places, and the Dolphins desperately needed to get something more from that room to help the running game. However, Brown struggled mightily in the preseason.
He was having trouble with all of his motion responsibilities, missing blocks at the second level, and not getting much push at the first level. Brown also doesn’t add much to the receiver room, so his blocking was really the only way for him to stick in South Florida.
This means Hill will occupy the team’s starting blocking role again. Although Hill has become a punching bag for Dolphins fans, he’s better than what Brown showed during the preseason.
The name to watch the rest of the way is Hayden Rucci. He was buried on the tight end depth chart and still might not make the final cut, but he was a much better blocker than Brown this summer. At worst, he’s someone who could stick on the practice squad.
The Dolphins also could add a player with blocking experience off the waiver wire. Depth tight ends are cut all of the time, so it’s possibly someone who is a better scheme fit than Browns shakes loose.
The last possiblity to consider is Miami agreeing to re-sign Brown after they use his roster spot on someone who they'll place on injured reserve Wednesday.
As for the rest of the tight end room, barring another surprise, it’ll be Darren Waller and Tanner Conner occupying the pass-catching role. Conner has also gotten some run at fullback during the summer, so he could factor into the blocking role, but his tape there is rough.
Overall, Miami’s tight end room remains pretty underwhelming, and although Brown didn’t cost much, it’s still a miss at a position that could use the help.
Other Cuts
Brown wasn’t the only player cut in this recent wave of moves, per reports. The team is also cutting UDFA wide receiver A.J. Henning, UDFA guard Addison West, UDFA cornerback Ethan Robinson, and offensive lineman Mason Brooks.
All of these cuts were expected since every player in that group was buried on the depth chart for the entire preseason or signed late. However, it wouldn’t be shocking to see a few of them land on the practice squad.
Robinson flashed a couple of times this summer, including his game-sealing interception against the Detroit Lions. Henning got some return reps, and West performed admirably in pass protection.
