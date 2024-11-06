All Dolphins

Dolphins Lose Backup Quarterback

The Jacksonville Jaguars have poached C.J. Beathard off the Miami Dolphins practice squad

Alain Poupart

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Markees Watts (58) reacts to an offsides penalty by a teammate as Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) looks on during the third quarter of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-7.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Markees Watts (58) reacts to an offsides penalty by a teammate as Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) looks on during the third quarter of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-7. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Miami Dolphins' carousel at quarterback is going again.

The Dolphins lost their current number 3 QB on Wednesday when the Jacksonville Jaguars poached C.J. Beathard off their practice squad.

This leaves the Dolphins with only two healthy quarterbacks at the moment, Tua Tagovailoa and Skylar Thompson.

Tyler Huntley, who started the final three games while Tagovailoa was on injured reserve with his concussion, is on IR himself as the result of the shoulder injury he sustained in the Week 7 loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

Huntley has two more games to sit out at a minimum before the Dolphins can designate him to return, if that's the route they choose.

This means it's almost a certainty the Dolphins will be signing a different quarterback to the practice squad, and it probably wouldn't be a shocker if they went back to Tim Boyle.

It's been quite the roller coaster for Boyle this season after he signed with the Dolphins after the cuts to 53. He was signed from the practice squad to the active roster for the Week 3 game at Seattle and the Week 4 matchup against Tennessee, was released, re-signed to the practice squad and elevated for the Week 5 game at New England, signed again to the active roster for the Week 7 game against the Colts and released the following week when Tagovailoa was activated off IR.

Boyle appeared in two games for the Dolphins, both in relief, and completed 15 of 26 passes for 153 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. His second game ended poorly when he threw a fourth-down pass against the Colts way out of bounds.

For those wondering about Mike White, who battled Thompson in training camp, he remains on the Bills' practice squad and it would be a massive surprise for the Dolphins to poach him and add him to their active roster.

Beathard is the second player the Dolphins have had poached off their practice squad, following DT Jonathan Harris, who went to the Carolina Panthers.

This marks the third consecutive day the Dolphins have had some movement on their practice squad.

THE DOLPHINS PRACTICE SQUAD

With Beathard now gone, the Dolphins are back to having 16 of their 17 practice squad spots filled. As a reminder, the Dolphins have 17 openings because they have an exemption for Dominican offensive lineman Bayron Matos.

