Dolphins Make Move With Wide Receiver
The Miami Dolphins waived Willie Snead IV off injured reserve Saturday after reaching an injury settlement with the journeyman wide receiver, according to a league source.
The Dolphins also learned that wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, injured in Friday night's game against Tampa Bay, tore a knee ligament in his left knee, according to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald.
Snead, meanwhile, signed with the Dolphins on July 31st and had an underwhelming stint with the team before his injury. He dropped passes in practice sessions and also had drops against Atlanta and Washington this preseason.
Snead did catch one pass for 13 yards in two preseason games.
The wide receiver from Ball State was a long shot to make the team, as the receiving corps had great depth at the position before injuries beset it. Snead saw the field in the preseason in place of receivers ahead of him and did nothing to stand out amongst the crowd.
Snead was placed on injured reserve last Monday after tearing a ligament in the game against the Commanders. Since he has reached an injury settlement with the team, he can sign with any other team once he becomes healthy.
Snead made waves at the end of last season when he posted negative comments on social media about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He called him "soft" after the Dolphins' 26-7 loss at Kansas City in a wild-card game in January. Snead said he was rooting for the Dolphins and got caught up in the emotions of the game.
Snead maintains the two have reconciled as he apologized to Tagovailoa upon his arrival in Miami.
Meanwhile, Schwartz, who was also not expected to figure into the Dolphins' plans this season, will likely end up either on injured reserve or waived with an injury settlement similar to Snead.