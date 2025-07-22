Dolphins Make Roster Moves As Training Camp Opens
The Miami Dolphins made a few roster moves on the first day of training camp, including adding some depth to the offensive line.
The team announced that it has signed former Titans and 49ers offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill and waived quarterback Brett Gabbert.
On the injury front, the Dolphins also placed offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg and new tight end Darren Waller on the physically unable to perform list. Lastly, new safety Ifeatu Melifonwu lands on the non-football injury list.
All three players are eligible to return for this season.
Waller landing on the list is hardly surprising, as he was retired last year and will likely need some time to get back into football shape. The recently acquired tight end seemed incredibly committed to the Dolphins during his interview with reporters on Tuesday.
As for Melifonwu, it’s unclear what injury he’s dealing with, but the non-football injury list is reserved for players who are injured away from official team activities. This covers everything from injuries during personal training to ones suffered from recreational activities. Players can be removed from the list as soon as they’re medically cleared.
Eichenberg’s specific injury is also unclear, but given that Miami added a very similar player to him in Brunskill, it might be something that causes him to miss some time.
Teams usually make a slew of these types of moves on the day veterans report to training camp, so this isn’t out of the ordinary.
Scouting Report on Brunskill
Brunskill has experience playing under Mike McDaniel and has played guard, center, and tackle throughout his career.
He was on the 49ers from 2019 through 2022, meaning he overlapped with McDaniel for three seasons (2019-21). In those three seasons, Brunskill made 35 starts, with most of them coming at guard.
He spent the past two seasons with the Titans, starting 24 games and splitting time between center and guard. Brunskill’s knowledge of the scheme is a huge edge, but he’s also got some experience at center.
Brunskill is the perfect replacement for someone like Eichenberg, who was expected to be the team’s flex option in the middle of the line. Based on his tape with the Titans, Brunskill might actually be better than Eichenberg.
Whether the Dolphins end up keeping both or just one of them by the end of camp, it’s a good idea to have multiple versatile options on the interior. This also complements free agent signing Larry Borom, who has experience playing tackle and guard.
The Dolphins have struggled with offensive line depth in recent seasons, so having as many players with starting experience as possible behind their starting five is a good plan.
