Dolphins Make Two Practice Squad Elevations for New England Game
The Miami Dolphins made their weekly practice squad elevations Saturday, though they did not involve a wide receiver for the first time all season.
The Dolphins instead will be elevating QB Tim Boyle after re-signing him to the practice squad, one day after they released the veteran. This was a move thoroughly expected because his release was done in order to create a roster spot for wide receiver Odell Beckham while keeping the ability to bring Boyle back to the practice squad in time to elevate him to serve as the backup to Tyler Huntley for a second consecutive game.
Skylar Thompson, who was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week, likely will serve as the emergency third quarterback again.
The other player the Dolphins elevated was defensive back Nik Needham, whose ability to play safety made him the logical option with veteran Jordan Poyer ruled out because of a shin injury. Veteran Marcus Maye is expected to start alongside Jevon Holland in Poyer's absence.
In the first four weeks, the Dolphins elevated wide receivers Robbie Chosen (Week 1-2), Erik Ezukanma (Week 2-3) and Dee Eskridge (Week 3-4).
But Beckham now joining the active roster and Malik Washington having made his NFL debut against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night has eliminated the need to bring up a wide receiver from the practice squad.
NOT YET FOR CAM SMITH
Along with the practice squad elevations, the Dolphins also announced Saturday that cornerback Cam Smith had been downgraded to OUT, meaning he will not be activated off injured reserve to make his season debut.
Smith has been out with a hamstring injury and the Dolphins designated him to return when they put him on IR on Aug. 27 along with wide receiver River Cracraft.
Smith remains one of the three players designated to return from IR at any time, along with Cracraft and rookie safety Pat McMorris. The other Dolphins player on IR who's been designated to return is quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and he'll be eligible to return starting in Week 8 when the Dolphins are scheduled to face the Arizona Cardinals.