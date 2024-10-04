What the Dolphins' Latest QB Move Signals
The Miami Dolphins' release of quarterback Tim Boyle on Friday might seem strange on the surface considering it's two days before the Week 5 game against the New England Patriots and Skylar Thompson is questionable because of his rib injury. But a closer look reveals the apparent logic behind the move.
By releasing Boyle on Friday, the Dolphins can re-sign him to the practice squad Saturday and he then can be elevated to serve as the backup to new starter Tyler Huntley while Thompson serves as the emergency third quarterback for a second consecutive game. As a vested veteran (four or more years of NFL experience), Boyle is not subject to waivers.
The move with Boyle also creates an opening on the 53-man roster, and the Dolphins have two players who practiced this week and are eligible to be activated, those two being wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and cornerback Cam Smith.
So making the move with Boyle now keeps him available to back up Thompson and takes care of one roster spot opening.
Boyle always was destined to return to the practice squad once Thompson's ribs are healed, so this just accelerates the process.
BOYLE'S DOLPHINS STINT
Boyle joined the Dolphins practice squad after the moves to 53 to replace Mike White as the third quarterback on the roster and was signed to the active roster to back up Thompson after Tua Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve as the result of the concussion he sustained in the loss against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2.
In the Week 3 game against the Seattle Seahawks, Boyle was called into action after Thompson left with his injury n the third quarter and completed 7 of 13 passes for 79 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Two of the incompletions came on fourth down, including one on fourth-and-goal from the Seattle 2-yard line.
His longest completion was a 30-yard hook-up with Dee Eskridge that was the Dolphins' longest offensive play of the game.