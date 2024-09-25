Dolphins Not Getting Much from Recent Drafts
These are tough times for the Miami Dolphins, and the biggest reason obviously is the concussion that sidelined Tua Tagovailoa.
But it's far from the only issue dragging down the team early in the 2024 season.
The Dolphins simply haven't had enough players step up to make significant contributions so far.
The finger obviously is going to get pointed pretty quickly at some of the bigger names on the roster, which makes sense because the highest-paid players absolutely should be expected to do more (that is why they're getting the big bucks).
Outside of that, though, it sure would be nice to get some contributions from some of the recent draft picks, and that's just not happening.
The one exception is 2023 third-round pick De'Von Achane, who has become the most productive player on offense the past two weeks in the absence of fellow running back Raheem Mostert.
Overall, though, it's been rough.
THE 2024 DRAFT CLASS
As we stated right after the 2024 NFL draft, this looked like a Dolphins draft that was put together with more the future in mind than getting immediate help.
Leaving aside the late-round (fifth through seventh) picks because those players tend to need more time and many simply don't pan out, it probably was unrealistic to expect much immediate impact from either second-round pick Patrick Paul or fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright because of the players in front of them at tackle and running back, respectively.
The selection of Chop Robinson with the 21st overall pick made sense in a long-term lense because Bradley Chubb's contract makes him an entirely possible cap casualty next year, but there also was an immediate need at outside linebacker because Chubb, as predicted, has begun the season on PUP.
While Robinson has flashed his athletic ability at times and he's draw praise from defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, the reality is his production has been limited and he's also been a part-time player on defense.
This might not be as big a deal at this time if the team was more successful and if the Dolphins actually had a legitimate answer with the third wide receiver position when we see what 23rd overall pick Brian Thomas Jr. has done for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Again, expectations always should be tempered with later-round picks, but the fact remains that none of the other four 2024 draft choices has played a down for the Dolphins so far this season, with Patrick McMorris and Tahj Washington both on injured reserve, Malik Washington dealing with a quad injury, and Mohamed Kamara inactive each of the first three games.
THE RECENT TOP PICKS
Meanwhile, two other players who have yet to see the field in 2024 are the Dolphins' top selection in 2022 and 2023, Channing Tindall and Cam Smith.
Tindall has been inactive for every game, as he stands fifth on the depth chart at inside linebacker behind David Long Jr., Jordyn Brooks, Duke Riley and Anthony Walker Jr.
Smith, for his part, has been on injured reserve and will be eligible to return come next week. But what exactly can we expect from him in terms of contributions after he played a total of 20 defensive snaps as a rookie in 2023 after falling out of favor with then-DC Vic Fangio?
And this, of course, is where we can point out that two of the next eight picks after Smith last year had Kansas City taking wide receiver Rashee Rice and Buffalo taking guard O'Cyrus Torrence, now starting for the two best teams in the AFC at positions where the Dolphins clearly could use some help.
And the player picked immediately after Tindall in 2022 was fellow linebacker Leo Chenal, who has become a starter on a Chiefs defense that is driving the team these days. We could take this further and point out that after the Dolphins selected Erik Ezukanma (now on the practice squad) in the fourth round in that 2022 draft, the Packers, Cowboys and Ravens took wide receiver Romeo Doubs, tight end Jake Ferguson and tight end Isaiah Likely, and all three of those players would be of some help to the Dolphins just about now.
PAYING THE PRICE FOR THE BIG TRADES
Of course, it's not necessarily fair to point out draft mistakes because everybody makes those, but this is where the Dolphins' lack of draft capital in 2022 and 2023 has come back to bite them.
That was the price for those high-profile trades for Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb and Jalen Ramsey, not to mention the loss of a third-round pick to move up in the second round to get Liam Eichenberg in 2021 and, of course, the forfeiture of a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick as sanctions for the tampering violations.
When Hill, Chubb and Ramsey are performing at a high level, it's easy to forget about the draft picks surrendered, but Chubb is sidelined right now, Hill has been non-productive the past two games and the Dolphins are floundering with a 1-2 record and a quarterback crisis.
This is a time when it's going to take a total group effort to get the team back on track, and this is where it would be nice to be able to count on some of the recent draft classes to make significant contributions.
Alas, the Dolphins currently are out of luck in that department.