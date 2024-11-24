All Dolphins

Dolphins-Patriots 2024 Week 12 Five Biggest Storylines

Breaking down the Miami Dolphins against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) breaks up a pass to New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) during the second half at Gillette Stadium.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) breaks up a pass to New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins will look to move their record to 5-6 when they face the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

The Dolphins are coming consecutive victories against the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots are 3-8 and coming off a Week 11 home loss against the Rams.

The Dolphins are looking for a second consecutive season sweep of the Patriots after winning at Gillette Stadium, 15-10, in Week 5.

Here are the five biggest storylines for this year's Week 12 matchup.

1) TUA ON A ROLL

The biggest difference in this matchup from Week 5 is at quarterback where Tua Tagovailoa and Drake Maye have replaced Tyler "Snoop" Huntley and Jacoby Brissett. The Dolphins offense has been humming with Tagovailoa back in the lineup, and a big reason is the quarterback is playing the best football of his career. There's no reason to think that run can't continue against the Patriots.

2) CAN DEFENSE PREVENT MAYE DAY?

The third overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, Maye was put into the starting lineup the week after the Dolphins played at Gillette Stadium, and he has shown enough to have everybody in Patriots land excited about the future. While they got only two sacks, the Dolphins harassed Brissett throughout the Week 5 game, but now Maye has the mobility to turns those pressure into positive gains. At the very least, this should be a tougher matchup for the Dolphins defense.

3) INGOLD RETURNS AND THE RUN GAME

The Dolphins were able to pull out a victory in that Week 5 game despite getting a late scare, but also because their running game kept producing. It hasn't been great the past two weeks, but fullback Alec Ingold will be back in the lineup after sitting out with a calf injury and that could make a difference and bring back another performance like we saw in Week 5.

4) TACKLING THE TIGHT END PROBLEM

In the Patriots offense, the player to watch (besides Maye, obviously) is tight end Hunter Henry, particularly in light of the problems the Dolphins had with Brock Bowers last Sunday. Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver has promised to do whatever it takes to keep Henry in check, and that certainly could include putting Jalen Ramsey on him if needed.

5) NO SPECIAL TEAMS BREAKDOWNS

One reason the Dolphins almost lost the Week 5 matchup despite keeping the Patriots offense in check was a brutal performance by the special teams that included a blocked punt, missed field goal and botched snap on another field goal attempt. That they were able to survive those mistakes and still win was pretty remarkable, and the Dolphins shouldn't tempt fate again.

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News