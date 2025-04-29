Dolphins Picks Among Draft Analyst's Favorites
As the 2025 NFL draft begins to fade into the distance, there seems to be somewhat of a consensus on how the Miami Dolphins did: They did well where they selected but gave away too many picks in the area they probably should have been selecting (rounds 3-4).
Focusing on the silver linings, however, would be a good thing for Miami faithful.
In fact, one draft analyst suggests that Miami made two of the best choices — respective to where they were taken — in this draft.
SAVAIINAEA, EWERS NAMED AMONG FAVORITES
NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuters put out a list of his favorite selections by round and two Dolphins picks made the list.
Despite giving up picks to do so, Reuters tabbed Miami’s second-round selection of G Jonah Savaiinaea as one of his three best picks in the round.
“I thought Savaiinaea had the potential to be a late first-round selection at guard due to his strength and short-area quickness,” Reuter wrote. “He started most of the last two years at right tackle for Arizona to meet a need, but in his earlier film and at the combine, it was apparent just how nimble and explosive he can be inside. The Dolphins lost Robert Jones in free agency, but this second-rounder could be as good or better."
The Dolphins gave up capital to get there, a move that may have been a necessity based on reports out of New England.
The second pick that Reuter hailed was that of Texas QB Quinn Ewers in the seventh round. Ewers led the SEC in touchdown passes a year ago and has been much-ballyhooed ever since his ranking as one of the best quarterbacks ever in the high school ranks.
Ewers was the first name mentioned of three that Reuter thinks were the best picks of the draft’s final round.
“Given the amount of time Tua Tagovailoa has missed over the years, including multiple absences due to concussions, I expected the Dolphins to select a quarterback to compete with Zach Wilson for the backup spot,” Reuter wrote. “Ewers might be likened to Wilson in unflattering ways, but the fact is, Miami found a potential NFL starting quarterback in the seventh round. If nothing else, a few strong preseason and injury fill-in efforts by Ewers could turn him into a future trade asset.”
DRAFT ANALYST'S FAVORITES BY ROUND
Reuter's top selections by round were as follows:
Round 1: TE Tyler Warren, Colts; RB Ashton Jeanty, Raiders; S Malaki Starks, Ravens; OT Josh Simmons, Chiefs
Round 2: EDGE JT Tuimoloau, Colts; G Jonah Savaiinaea, Dolphins; CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss
Round 3: C Jared Wilson, Georgia; LB Nick Martin, 49ers; DT Darius Alexander, Giants
Round 4: EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State; WR Dont’e Thornton, Raiders; WR Jaylin Lane, Commanders
Round 5: RB Jaydon Blue, Cowboys; S Marques Sigle, 49ers; G Jackson Slater, Titans
Round 6: EDGE Ahmed Hassanein, Lions; CB Marcus Harris, Titans; LB Kain Medrano, Commanders
Round 7: QB Quinn Ewers, Dolphins; LB Carson Bruener, Steelers; T Jack Nelson, Falcons