Dolphins Preseason Week 2 Overreactions
The Miami Dolphins earned their first win of 2025 with a 24-17 preseason victory against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Saturday afternoon.
While the majority of Miami’s starters didn’t play after a pair of joint practices last week, four quarters is more than enough tape to spark overreactions about risers and fallers on the depth chart.
A handful of statement performances stole the show in Week 2 of the preseason, but it's important to keep in mind that the 53-man roster is far from settled, with a joint practice and game against the Jacksonville Jaguars left on the schedule. That said, here are five overreactions we’re thinking about following Miami’s win over the Lions.
5 Overreactions for Dolphins Win vs. Lions
Is Zach Wilson still the best in-house option at backup QB?
Just like last week, it’s hard not to start with the backup quarterback. After completing 28 percent of passes in his debut, rookie Quinn Ewers stole the show with two touchdowns to Theo Wease Jr. in the second half of Saturday’s game. Wilson led the team with 151 passing yards while completing 65 percent of his passes, but also admitted after the game that there were a handful of throws he wanted back. It’s still early, and the former second-overall pick looked better in his second preseason game with the Dolphins, but he’s yet to do enough to end the backup quarterback conversation.
Jaylen Wright is falling down the depth chart
It seemed like Miami’s offensive line may have played a role in Jaylen Wright finishing with just three rushing yards on four carries, but the second-year running back also fumbled inside the 10-yard line. Wright was projected to be De’Von Achane’s primary backup, but just 19 rushing yards and a fumble on 13 carries through two games is a troubling start to his second season.
Ollie Gordon Jr. should be the No. 2 option at RB
The Dolphins need help at running back. Not only is Wright struggling, but Alexander Mattison suffered a season-ending neck injury last week. Gordon averaged over four yards per carry and scored a touchdown last week, and followed that up with 50 rushing yards on 10 carries against the Lions. The level of competition matters, but Gordon not only maximized his carries—he found a way to the chains when his number was called on third and short.
Miami needed just one draft to rebuild the IDL position
Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips looks like an absolute steal in the fifth round. His No. 94 was consistently in the backfield, finishing the game with four tackles and 1.5 sacks. Seventh-round rookie Zeek Biggers batted down a pass and finished the game with two tackles. On top of the two Day 3 draft picks making the most of their opportunities, first-round pick Kenneth Grant has six tackles through two preseason games. Defensive tackle was one of Miami’s biggest offseason question marks, but the team seems to have found quality players to pair with Zach Sieler.
It’s Jason Marshall Jr.’s time
It’s rare to see a cornerback lead the team in tackles, but the fifth-round rookie set the tone with four solo stops, including one for a loss. The Dolphins are dealing with another injury at cornerback after Ethan Bonner exited Saturday’s game with a hamstring injury after just six defensive snaps, which opens the door for Marshall. It wasn’t a perfect performance, but with Miami’s injuries and lack of depth, Marshall gained ground in the cornerback competition—even if most of his reps came against Detroit’s backups.
More Miami Dolphins Coverage