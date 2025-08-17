The lowdown on the Achane, Sieler Injuries
The Miami Dolphins rested most of their starters Saturday, but are managing injuries to key players following a pair of joint practices with the Detroit Lions.
Head coach Mike McDaniel said that running back De’Von Achane and defensive tackle Zach Sieler will miss practice time ahead of the preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium next Saturday.
“I’m going to get back in town and better assess the time frames between days and weeks, but not too long,” McDaniel said after the 24-17 victory against the Lions. “Both of them, we are going to reassess when we get back to Miami, but I’m not concerned for what you are concerned about.”
The Dolphins signed a pair of running backs last week after Alexander Mattison was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending neck injury. With the backfield already banged up, Miami is playing it safe with Achane.
“It’s a soft-tissue, lower-body that’s not severe, semi-preventative, but kind of tricky for timelines,” McDaniel said. “If it were a situation where we had a regular season game, it could have been a very different situation, but there’s nothing severe going on.”
Ethan Bonner Leaves With a Hamstring Injury
Entering his third season, cornerback Ethan Bonner had been building a solid case for the open starting cornerback job. That said, his availability is in question after he left in the second quarter of game against the Lions with a lower-body injury.
“Appears to be a hamstring, don’t know the severity,” McDaniel said. “We’ll check on it when we get back.”
Bonner, who started across from Storm Duck, had one tackle before exiting the game against Detroit. He played 11 snaps last week against the Chicago Bears, finishing with two tackles and a defended pass, according to Pro Football Focus.
A 2023 undrafted free agent, Bonner played only 16 defensive snaps last season and has appeared in just seven games throughout his career. Still, his time on the roster and familiarity with Anthony Weaver’s defense could give him an edge in the cornerback competition.
Duck, another former undrafted college free agent, is in the running for a starting job. Miami also recently added two experienced vets in Jack Jones and Mike Hilton. Former second-round pick Cam Smith returned to action Saturday, but didn’t see the field until the second half.
Kendall Sheffield has been steady through two preseason games and rookie Jason Marshall Jr. has flashed at times. Ethan Robinson, who joined Miami in May as an undrafted college free agent, made his presence felt with a game-winning interception Saturday — the first by a Dolphins cornerback this preseason.
However, cornerback remains one of Miami's biggest uncertainties with just three weeks until the regular season begins.