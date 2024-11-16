Dolphins-Raiders 2024 Week 11 National Predictions Roundup
The Miami Dolphins will look to improve their record to 4-6 on the season when they face the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
The matchup will come almost exactly a year after the Dolphins defeated the Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium, 20-13, in another Week 11 matchup.
Here's a roundup of national predictions on this year's game.
CBS Sports
Analysis: This is a long trip for the Raiders, but they are off a bye. The Dolphins are playing on a short week off a West Coast game. That's tough. Miami's defense was outstanding against the Rams on Monday night, and that will carry over here. But the Raiders will hang around.
Prediction: Dolphins 23, Raiders 19
Sports Illustrated
- Albert Breer: Dolphins
- Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
- Gilbert Manzano: Dolphins
- Conor Orr: Raiders
- John Pluym: Dolphins
- Matt Verderame: Dolphins
USA Today Sports
- Jarrett Bell: Dolphins 27, Raiders 17
- Chris Bumbaca: Dolphins 22, Raiders 17
- Nate Davis: Dolphins 23, Raiders 17
- Tyler Dragon: Dolphins 27, Raiders 16
- Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Dolphins 28, Raiders 17
- Lorenzo Reyes: Dolphins 25, Raiders 19
The Sporting News
Analysis: The Raiders had a bye week to attempt to reconstruct a brutal season, and the Dolphins are working on a short week after Monday Night Football against the Rams. Las Vegas is 3-0 ATS as an underdog of seven points or more, and Gardner Minshew did not throw an interception in his past two starts. Miami will take advantage of Las Vegas' inability to run the ball, but this still feels like a one-score game.
Prediction: Dolphins 28, Raiders 22
ESPN
Stephanie Bell: Dolphins
Matt Bowen: Dolphins
Mike Clay: Dolphins
Jeremy Fowler: Dolphins
Dan Graziano: Dolphins
Kalyn Kahler: Dolphins
Kimberly Martin: Dolphins
Eric Moody: Dolphins
Jason Reid: Dolphins
Lindsey Thiry: Dolphins
Seth Wickersham: Dolphins
Pro Football Talk
- Mike Florio: Dolphins 24, Raiders 20
- Chris Simms: Dolphins 20, Raiders 17
NFL.com
- Ali Bhanpuri: Dolphins 27, Raiders 18
- Tom Blair: Dolphins 25, Raiders 20
- Brooke Cersosimo: Dolphins 28, Raiders 23
- Gennaro Filice: Dolphins 26, Raiders 14
- Dan Parr: Dolphins 28, Raiders 20
The 33rd Team
Analysis: The Miami Dolphins are back in the AFC Wild Card hunt, and they have a favorable schedule upcoming, with their two games against the Bills already in the books. Still, this could be a trap game for several different reasons. They played on the West Coast on Monday Night Football in a pretty physical game and will now play at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a bye and will have a new coordinator (Scott Turner) in Week 11. The Dolphins should be big favorites in this game, but be wary of the spread in this game. We like the Dolphins to win, but in a tight game.
Prediction: Dolphins 23, Raiders 20
The Athletic
Analysis: Raiders coach Antonio Pierce was pretty outspoken about Tua Tagovailoa when he sustained his latest concussion earlier this season, suggesting he should retire. And here is Tagovailoa not only back, but trying to hand the Raiders their sixth straight loss. Tagovailoa has not looked great in his three games back, but that was against the Cardinals, Bills and Rams. The Raiders are a different animal, and while they’ve never stopped the run well this season, their pass rush has also lacked some juice in recent weeks. Meanwhile, the Dolphins defense showed some life in Monday’s win over the Rams. The Raiders are sticking with Gardner Minshew II at QB — Pierce essentially shrugged and said why not — and they have the worst EPA per rush rate (-0.30) through 10 weeks of any team in the past 25 seasons. That’s 798 out of 798. The Raiders are coming off a bye week, not a miracle week.
Prediction (against the spread): Dolphins minus 7.5 (lines may vary depending on outlet)
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: The Dolphins overcame a big hurdle by winning at SoFi Stadium on Monday night, and the hope is that it can spark a second-half playoff push. There's obviously a long way to go, but the Dolphins absolutely must handle those teams on the schedule they should handle, and that starts with the Raiders. While it's fair to expect the Raiders offense to look more efficient with a new coordinator off a bye, the fact remains this never will be an explosive unit. The Dolphins have yet to put a complete game, with both the offense and defense working throughout the game, and this would be a great time to start. We'd expect the Raiders maye to hang close in the first half, but the Dolphins ultimately should have their first double-digit victory of 2024.