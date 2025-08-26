All Dolphins

Dolphins Roster Moves Tracker: Impressive Camp Not Enough for Edge Rusher

Alain Poupart

Florida State football player Derrick McLendon arrives for an FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Friday, March 10, 2023. / Ehsan Kassim/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK
Keeping tabs on all the roster moves the Miami Dolphins are making on this Tuesday, August 26 as they get down to the NFL-mandate limit of 53 players by 4 p.m. ET.

McLendon Comes Up Short

Among the young edge defenders who impressed during training camp, you could have put Derrick McLendon at or near the top of the list. But it wasn't enough to earn him a roster spot.

McLendon will be waived, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

As was the case with Quinton Bell, McLendon was hurt by the arrival of veteran Matthew Judon and his lack of special teams experience probably didn't help his cause, either.

But McLendon clearly has pass-rushing ability, which is why it would make sense to see the Dolphins re-sign him to the practice squad if he clears waivers, which will be revealed by Wednesday at noon.

McLendon, the former Florida State and University of Colorado player who spent last season on the Dolphins practice squad, tied with Grayson Murphy for the team lead in sacks this preseason with two.

Along with the McLendon news, the Dolphins also will be released interior defensive lineman Matt Dickerson, per Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald.

Dickerson, like McLendon, has a solid training camp but his spot on the roster became tenuous once the Dolphins spent three draft picks on interior defensive linemen this year — Kenneth Grant, Jordan Philllips and Zeek Biggers.

Saying Bye to Bell

The first reported cut of the day can be classified as a bit of a surprise because it involved linebacker Quinton Bell being waived, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This comes after Bell played all 17 games in 2024 and made three starts on defense while playing 84 percent of the snaps on special teams.

While he's never been a dynamic player, Bell is a solid two-way defender, and that combined with his special teams work figured to make him a good bet to make the initial 53-man roster.

Of course, Bell wasn't helped by the signing last week of veteran edge defender Matthew Judon, who brings double-digit-sack potential to what has the makings of an elite group if Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips can stay healthy and Chop Robinson builds on his strong rookie season of 2024.

Along with the aforementioned quartet, others in the mix at edge defender/outside linebacker for the Dolphins include fellow special teams standout Cameron Goode, along with promising young pass rushers Derrick McLendon and Grayson Murphy.

Bell originally joined the Dolphins in October 2023 when they signed him to the practice squad. He was a star at training camp in the early going last summer, though never was able to deliver that kind of impact in the regular season.

Dolphins Add Douglas

After what’s been a drawn-out process, the Miami Dolphins are finally adding a veteran cornerback to whom they’ve been linked for a few months. 

The team is signing former Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas to a one-year, $3 million deal. Miami has had an interest in Douglas since it dealt Jalen Ramsey to the Steelers. 

New Miami Dolphins cornerback Rasul Douglas guarding now-teammate Jaylen Waddle last year.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) during the second half at Highmark Stadium last season. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Douglas made 15 starts for the Bills last season, recording 43 total tackles, five passes defended, and one forced fumble. He’s definitely one of the better options available, and he won’t turn 30 until Aug. 29.

Douglas will come in and immediately be a starting-caliber option on the outside. That’s obviously valuable at a position like cornerback. He’s also a primary zone cornerback, which is what the Dolphins like to run under defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

The Dolphins’ cornerback room wasn’t great coming into camp, and it’s been hit by injuries this summer. Kader Kohou and Artie Burns are out for the year with ACL injuries, while Ethan Bonner and Kendall Sheffield are also injured as Week 1 approaches. 

