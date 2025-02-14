Dolphins Running Back Depth Options
When the Miami Dolphins make official the release of Raheem Mostert, they will be left with two running backs under contract for the 2025 season, recent draft picks De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright.
Since the Dolphins will not go into their next two season with only two running backs, that means they'll have to acquire other players at the position during the offseason or training camp.
Given their salary-cap situation, which played a big role in the release of Mostert in the first place, we pretty much can forget about the idea of landing a high-priced veteran, particularly since the Dolphins are going to want to give Achane and Wright every opportunity to carry the load at running back.
But the Dolphins will want to add depth and hopefully legitimate competition as well.
The draft could be one place to address the position, but are the Dolphins going to want to pick a running back for a third consecutive year when they have pressing needs at a lot of other areas?
Possibly, but free agency would seem the more logical avenue, especially since some experience to complement Achane and Wright and their three years combined of NFL experience would be nice.
NOTABLE FREE AGENT RUNNING BACKS
But which pending UFA would fit the bill?
Given their circumstances, we probably can eliminate Aaron Jones from the discussion, as well as Nick Chubb, particularly since he's coming off another significant injury.
That would leave Najee Harris as the biggest name among free agent running backs, but he could command a decent salary in light of the success of free agent running backs Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs last year — Harris isn't in that same league, but the other three likely have revived the position.
J.K. Dobbins, who came back from injury issues to have a very productive season with the Chargers, is another big name, but durability will be a concern and how much he'll want on the open market also could be a factor if he doesn't re-sign with Los Angeles.
Javonte Williams of the Denver Broncos is an interesting option, but the former second-round pick might be looking for a bigger role than the Dolphins could offer.
A.J. Dillon of the Green Bay Packers is a pending UFA who would bring the kind of physicality the Dolphins running game needs, but he's a major medical question mark after missing all of the 2024 season because of a second cervical neck stinger. There's not even a guarantee he'll ever get cleared to play.
Another physical running back who would make sense is D'Onta Foreman of the Cleveland Browns, and he wouldn't be overly expensive after making $1.1 million last season.
Alexander Mattison, who has played with the Vikings and Raiders, would be another option in that mold. He made $2 million last season, so he also should be reasonably priced.
Other pending UFA running backs around the league include Ameer Abdullah of the Raiders, Samaje Perine of the Chiefs, Dare Ogunbowale of the Texans, Kareem Hunt of the Chiefs, and Cam Akers of the Vikings.
Yet another option would be to re-sign Wilson, who made a modest $1.7 million last year, but that if he's willing to come back after not having much of a role in 2024.