Dolphins Sign Former First-Round Pick

The Miami Dolphins worked out five offensive linemen Saturday

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Germain Ifedi (74) stretches during training camp at Halas Hall in 2020.
Chicago Bears offensive tackle Germain Ifedi (74) stretches during training camp at Halas Hall in 2020. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Looking to give themselves more options along the offensive line, the Miami Dolphins are bringing in a former-first round pick.

The team signed tackle Germain Ifedi on Sunday morning, the day after he was among five offensive linemen who had a tryout. The others who tried out were Chris Hubbard, Zack Bailey, Yodny Cajuste and David Sharpe.

Ifedi was a first-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in the 2016 NFL draft and has started 90 NFL games, including seven for the Cleveland Browns last season. He began the season on the Browns practice squad before being moved to the active roster. He went unsigned as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

The move came after news broke that starting right tackle Austin Jackson would miss some time with a lower-body injury, though head coach Mike McDaniel said Sunday morning the 2020 first-round pick should be ready for the start of the regular season.

Jackson was injured toward the end of practice Friday during an 11-on-11 rep. He got up slowly after a play and that ended up being his last rep of the day.

The longest-tenured member of the offensive line, Jackson has battled injuries throughout his career.

His 2024 season ended after the Week 9 game against the Buffalo Bills when he was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. Before playing 16 games in 2023, Jackson also was limited to two games in 2022 because of ankle issues.

Jackson missed his first practice of 2025 on the same day center Aaron Brewer, the other returning starter on the line, practiced for the first time this training camp.

The other three starters, of course, are second-year left tackle Patrick Paul, rookie guard Jonah Savaiinaea and veteran free agent acquisition James Daniels.

Another offensive lineman missing from practice Saturday was Liam Eichenberg, who rode the stationary bike while he continues to be on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

The only other player on the Dolphins roster to get snaps on the offensive line last season is Jackson Carman.

