Dolphins Summon Cornerbacks for Tryouts
Cameron Dantzler Sr. became the fourth cornerback signed by the Miami Dolphins since training camp began, and it happened when he beat out three other players in a tryout Tuesday.
Trying out for the team along with Dantzler were defensive backs Zy Alexander, Myles Jones and Braden Price.
Dantzler was the only one of the four with any NFL regular season experience, with his 37 games with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints from 2020-23.
Alexander is a rookie from LSU who signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent but was waived July 21; Jones played at Duke and went undrafted before signing with the New York Jets but didn't hook up with another team after being waived with an injury settlement last August; and Price went undrafted out of Rhode Island this year but never signed with a team as a UDFA.
The Dolphins continue to stay away from the big-name cornerbacks like Stephon Gilmore, Asante Samuel Jr. and Rasul Douglas when it comes to tryouts or visits.
The signing of Dantzler came on a day when the Dolphins also announced the signing of edge defender Matthew Judon, which first was reported Monday, along with the team waiving punter Ryan Stonehouse, which special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman disclosed after practice Tuesday.
Lastly, wide receiver Tarik Black being waived.
THE DETAILS ON DANTZLER
Dantzler played four season in the NFL after being drafted in 2020, but he has bounced around quite a bit since playing two games for the New Orleans Saints in 2023, with stints in the Canadian Football League and most recently the UFL with the Memphis Showboats this year.
Dantzler, who played his high school football at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, has played 37 NFL regular season games with 26 starts and has three career interceptions (two in 2020 and one in 2021).
He bounced around from the Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints in 2023 after the Vikings released him in the spring of 2023 after three season with the team.Minnesota Vikings.
The 6-foot-2, 188-pound Dantzler played at Mississippi State, where his cornerbacks coach was former Dolphins cornerback Terrell Buckley.
At the 2020 combine, Dantzler said this about learning from Buckley: “He’s a very good guy to play for. He played in the league for nine or 10 years. Him being a mentor to all of us was tremendously a blessing. He taught us a lot, on and off the field. He taught us about responsibility. On the field, he was always preaching technique. That’s something that all of us brought to our game, using our technique on the field, that made our game easier.”
Dantzler joins a crowded but unproven cornerback group that already lost Kader Kohou and Artie Burns to season-ending knee injuries and also will be without Ethan Bonner for some time as he recovers from a hamstring injury.