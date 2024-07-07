Dolphins Sunday Mailbag: Tua, Campbell, Depth, and More
Part 2 of a Miami Dolphins mailbag on this first weekend of July:
From Thomas Hudson (via email):
Hi Alain, thanks for taking the time to answer all these questions. A couple quick questions hopefully you have quick answers to: Any indication that Tua's agents may be waiting to see if any other big-time QBs get contracts (Love, Prescott, Stafford)? Hear anything about Andrew Meyer? The team obviously thought highly of him since they guaranteed $90k to sign him as a UDFA. With Tua sitting some things out, did you hear anything revealing about the other three QBs, or is it just too soon to tell? Speaking of QBs, does Hardison look like someone who could win a roster spot, or is he just a developmental player at this point?
Hey Thomas, no, I’m not buying for a second the notion that Tua’s agents just want more QB contracts to get done before getting ready to sign. I haven’t heard anything about Andrew Meyer, nor did I really notice him standing out in the spring. I also will caution against expecting too much from a UDFA, even though history tells us that one or two figure to make the 53-man roster. With the QBs, nobody really stood out in the spring, to be blunt, and I wouldn’t expect Gavin Hardison to be much of a competitor for a roster spot.
From Brian Z (via email):
ESPN just ranked NFL teams for players under 25. I was shocked and appalled that the Dolphins ranked dead last on that list. This is a serious situation I didn't think much about. Now I get that the team went out and signed some great players by trade and free agency over the last few years, but I also want the team to be competitive in the long term. Within the next 1-4 years a ton of our best players will be traded/retired/released. Then what? According to our ranking, the cupboards seem awfully bare after those guys are gone. What are your thoughts? Please say something to ease my (and probably other Dolphins fans) mind.
Hey Brian, in an ideal world, the Dolphins would be loaded with talented young players, but I wouldn’t be overly concerned about this particular ranking when there are a good number of players at key positions who are pretty young, such as Tua, Achane, Waddle, Austin Jackson, Phillips, Chop Robinson, Holland, to name a few.
From Mark Lever (@MarkFinsfan):
Hey, I’ve seen you bring a few guests on, Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde. Just wondering if you decided on a co-host or leaning toward anyone. Also, I love the behind enemy lines. Make sure you bring that back this year. Thank you for all your hard work.
Hey Mark, thanks for the question about the podcast. Yes, until further notice, it will be me and guests, including regular guests like Perk, Dave and Ken LaVicka. And the Behind Enemy Lines segment definitely will be back once the regular season starts.
From Ross Jones (@RossJon41489617):
What do you think the chances are of Tua having a better year and becoming more expensive for the Dolphins next year? It will be his 3rd year in the same system with even better weapons.
Hey Ross, this is a tricky question because I just don’t know what to expect from Tua. I also think the “third year in the same system” thing is overblown. Does it help? Sure. Does it mean he automatically gets better? No. In fact, I made the point in a detailed analysis that outside of durability, he was more effective in 2022 (his first year in the offense) than last season. Now, if he does get better, he will be more expensive if that’s accompanied by another durable season. But under that scenario, that very possibly would mean better overall success for the team, so are any fans going to complain that Tua got more expensive if the Dolphins win a playoff game or two in 2024?
From James (@Jay7kilo):
If a deal can’t be reached, what about the transition tag for Tua? Let another team do the dirty work.
Hey James, yup, that absolutely is a possibility that would make sense. The transition tag is projected to be $35.3 million next year, as opposed to $42.2 million for the franchise tag (both per overthecap.com). Under that scenario, the Dolphins would just have the right to match any offer, and this is where if a team really wanted Tua, it could structure a contract offer to make it more difficult for the Dolphins to match (such as a big cap number early in the contract), but it’s a scenario that definitely shouldn’t be dismissed.
From Larry Chapman (@LarryCh57302147):
With NFL potentially paying $14bn in 2025 that will affect 2026 and 2027 Salary Cap. Do you think this slows down all contract conversations in the NFL, including Tua, until they see what exactly is going on? Can you write an article on your thoughts?
Hey Larry, no, I don’t believe for a millisecond that any contract negotiation is being slowed down or postponed because of what the potential future cap might look like. If that were the case, how would we explain the new deals signed by Goff and Lawrence and Jefferson and A.J. Brown, etc.?
From Joe Hall (@JoeHall77391004):
Hey Alain, in your years of covering the team, which position coach impressed you the most and which one was in most over his head?
Hey Joe, man, that’s a very good question. Among those who impressed me the most (I don’t know to limit it to just one), I’ll list D-line coach Kacy Rodgers, DB coach/DC Lou Anarumo and special teams coach Darren Rizzi. As for a coach in over his head, the one I’m thinking about is Chris Foerster as offensive coordinator in 2004. He was given the job after Joel Collier resigned the post in the offseason shortly after getting that post himself and seemed ill prepared for it. Foerster has gone on to become one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL.
From Dirty Phins (@DirtySouth1982):
Why do you wear an Expos hat at all times when your audience is all Dolphins fans? It’s not even the right sport. Just seems odd. It kind of pushes in our face you’re not a Dolphins fan and only do this for a job. Not being disrespectful just truly asking.
Thank you for the question, which I’m not taking as disrespectful at all. I wear an Expos hat because I was born and raised in Montreal and as a tribute to all displaced franchises — the fact I think it’s a really cool logo is just a bonus. Also understand that if I weren’t wearing the Expos hat, I would not be wearing Dolphins gear. I have been very clear from the start that, you are correct, I am not a Dolphins fan, I am a professional journalist who has covered the team on a full-time basis for 35 years — and I would challenge anybody in the market when it comes to historical knowledge of the franchise. As started from the start of the podcast, the show is about folks who cover the Dolphins having frank and objective discussions about anything and everything related to the team. It is NOT a fan podcast, nor has it ever been portrayed as such. There are a large number of those to be found — and many of them good ones — but mine is a different kind of Dolphins podcast. I want the team to do well because a successful team is more fun to cover, the storylines are better and, let’s face it, it’s better for business, but my comments are not made with the emotions of a fan.
From Mario Gonzalez (@MarioGo67676156):
Do you think there is a high probability that McDaniel loses the locker room if the organization decides not to pay Tua this year?
Hey Mario, contract negotiations are not McDaniel’s domain beyond providing his input if he’s asked how much he values a player, so I don’t know why there would be any issue with McDaniel if there was no extension coming this year. And I also would add that you’re suggest is not “if the organization decides not to pay Tua this year” but rather “if the organization decides not to give Tua what he wants this year.”
From Mason (@Orli88704562):
Alain, I know the Dolphins signed Calais Campbell, and I think is a very good addition to the D-line. My concern is, do they have enough there after Sieler and Campbell?! Do you see the Dolphins adding another vet before the start of the season?
Hey Mason, if the Dolphins do add another veteran before the start of the regular season, I wouldn’t expect it to be a defensive lineman. I think the Dolphins are fine with going in with Sieler, Campbell and the whole slew of other DTs on the roster, like Tart, Harris, Benito Jones, Hand, Gallimore and Mack.
From Geoffrey (@Geoffre1641181):
Despite losing high-profile starters like Wilkins, Hunt and X, I think the Dolphins have better depth overall. Do you agree?
Hey Geoffrey, I’d be inclined to agree with that statement and this is where all the offseason additions come into play. I’ll still look at tight end and linebacker as the two spots that really were upgraded in terms of depth.