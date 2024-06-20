How Campbell Projects His Role with Dolphins
Calais Campbell's signing with the Miami Dolphins will give him his fourth change of scenery in his 17-year NFL career, as well as reunite him with Anthony Weaver.
Campbell still played at a high level last season at 37 years old, registering 6.5 sacks with the Atlanta Falcons. Campbell has been a force at the 5-technique position. In a 3-4 scheme like Miami's, the 5-technique will be lined up a shade outside the offensive tackle. But Campbell said Weaver, with whom he worked in Baltimore, plans on using him "all over the place."
"We haven't really talked about like how they want to use me, but just knowing [Weaver] and his mindset, we're going to move around a little bit in different situations," Campbell told Dolphins writers via Zoom after his signing. "There's a lot of different things you can do in this defense as far as packages and different ways of lining up and doing things, but yes, I'd be very surprised if I don't play literally [every] position on the [defensive line] at some point in time in the season in certain gaps."
'God's 5-tech'
Campbell played in Baltimore for three seasons under defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale. Martindale, now at the University of Michigan, called Campbell the "best 5-technique in the league" back in 2020.
"[Martindale] used to always tell me, 'When God created the football game and he created the 5-technique position, he drew you up perfectly for it,' all the time," Campbell said. "I feel like I can play any position, right, like I can [play] left, right ... I can play any position -- I don't like standing up, but hand in the dirt, I can play any position on the [defensive line] and I take great pride in doing that at a high level ... So I do think [Martindale is] right, and I still think I'm pretty dominant in that 5 [-technique], especially in the run game ... I take great pride in making sure that you're not going to run the ball in my gap or towards me at all."
Last season, Campbell recorded 36 stops, per Pro Football Focus. It was the most since his career best of 57 in 2018. Stops are defined as a first down tackle made within 45 percent of the way to a first down, a second down tackle made within 60 percent of the way to a first down, or a tackle that stops a possible conversion on third and fourth down.
Campbell also had 6.5 sacks in 2023, his highest total since 2019 when he had 6.5 for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
So whether it's run defense or pass rushing, Campbell figures to be able to contribute to the Dolphins defense in 2024. And he just might do it from anywhere on the defensive line.