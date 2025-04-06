Dolphins Sunday Mailbag: Tua, Smith, Linebackers, and More
Third and final part of a weekend Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Luis Rodriguez:
Hi Poup! Which is more likely to happen this season: Tua-led Fins beat Bills (at least once)? Or Tua-led Fins lose to Pats or Jets (At least once)?
Hey Luis, you’re putting me on the spot here, but since you asked, I think the Dolphins are going to have a hard time sweeping the Patriots in 2025. So I’ll go with option B.
From Mason:
Alain, thanks for taking our questions. Is Calais Campbell signing with the Cardinals an indictment on Dolphins culture? I find it interesting that Grier did not secure his services for this season, especially having only Sieler on the DL.
Hey Mason, no, we cannot make any kind of assumption or indictment because we don’t know yet exactly why it was Campbell chose to sign away from the Dolphins. It could have been an indictment on the team, absolutely, but it also could have been like Campbell said on Instagram a choice to end his career where he started it or maybe it was as simple as Arizona made the best financial offer. Until Campbell points it out clearly, we just don’t know.
From palito:
Zach Sieler gonna need help this upcoming NFL season.
Not a question here, but you’re absolutely right. The Dolphins have a major need right now at DT.
From Jayco:
Is running back a low-key need? I will not be surprised to see one picked on the second day of the draft. Achane is injury-prone and Wright a mystery. Mattison was signed to be a specialist and is a journeyman.
Hey Jayco, sure, the Dolphins could use another running back with the three players you mentioned they’re also more set at this position than most others on the roster. It’s why I don’t see a great need to add to it, at the same time not passing up on a potential stud maybe in the middle or later parts of the draft.
From Jason Kirkland:
Hi Alain, I don't believe that this will be the last season of Grier/ McDaniel, outside of less than 5 wins. The reason being that Ross is obviously fond of them and I don't see him sending them packing after very clearly tightening the checkbook, limiting what they can do. You?
Hey Jason, yeah, I think the notion of the Dolphins making wholesale changes might be a bit exaggerated, unless things really get off the rails.
From John Flora:
Are you comfortable with the state of the LBs or is an under-the-radar position of need?
With Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson as the starters, and Willie Gay Jr. and K.J. Britt signed to provide depth, this is way, way, way down my list of priorities. It actually might be the most set position on the team.
From Michael McDonald:
Hi Alain, so the Patriots gave up Milton and a 7th round pick for a 5th round pick. Seems cheap. In hindsight, would the Dolphins have been smart to have given up a 4th or 5th round pick (extra incentive for a division rival)?
Hey Mike, I liked the idea all along of taking a chance on Milton because of his unique physical traits, but I’m not 100 sure whether the Patriots would have wanted to make the deal with a division opponent just in case Milton blows up for his next team. But I would have made the phone call had I been with the Dolphins, no question.
From Harry:
I think BPA could be CB or DT and #13 positions of desperate need as well.... Is this a good strategy for all rounds or do you go for needs starting round 2?
Hey Harry, the best strategy ALWAYS is to try to match best prospect to biggest positional need. In what direction you stray more always depends on the state of the team; for example, if you’re a linebacker away from clear Super Bowl contention, steer toward the linebacker if there are similar-level prospects. If you’re rebuilding, just accumulate the best prospects regardless of position.
From Paddy O’Furniture:
How is this team going to stop the run or generate a pass rush without LBs and a defensive line?
They have linebackers (as previously addressed), but they absolutely will have to replenish the defensive line. It doesn’t look overly encouraging at this time.
From Simon Burnett:
Hi Alain, what’s the best-case scenario from the 1st 3rd rounds of the draft? Players not positions. Cheers
Hey Simon, I could say Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter and, say, Armand Membou if this was fantasy land, but staying in the real world of real possibilities, let’s say CB Will Johnson in Round 1, DT Walter Nolen in Round 2, G Tate Ratledge in Round 3.
From Frank F:
Does Cam Smith have any chance to start this season? He’s been a complete bust; had high hopes for him.
Hey Frank, since I never say never, I’m not going to completely rule it out, but I would say it does seem extremely unlikely at this point. It’s also too early to call him a complete bust, though it did head in that direction his first two seasons.