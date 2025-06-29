Dolphins Sunday Mailbag: Tua, Tannehill, Keenan Allen, and More
Third and final part of the Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag for the final weekend of June:
From Ed Helinski:
Which Dolphins position groups will provide the most competition and keen interest during training camp?
Hey Ed, easy answer here and it’s everywhere in the secondary, both safety and cornerback. We have — or should have — a pretty good idea of the eventual depth chart just about everywhere on the roster, but there’s no such clarity when it comes to the defensive backs.
From Mike Small:
Hi Alain, hope you’re well! Q: Do you believe Grier is expecting some training camp casualties to come in and play CB? They can’t REALLY believe they’re a serious team with who they currently have, right?
Hey Mike, I’d still be inclined to believe the Dolphins will be signing a veteran cornerback at some point before or early in training camp, but we’ve also seen this team in recent years show more faith in their young unproven players than us on the outside believe is justified.
From Troy Ortiz:
Hi Alain, I asked you this question during your live show a few days ago but the show was ending, so you couldn’t answer. Here it is: What are the 3 best moves and 3 worst moves the Dolphins have made in the past 25 years?
Hey Troy, first off, apologies for not being able to answer it on that live episode of the All Dolphins Podcast. It’s a really tough question because I have to go through my mental files quickly. But here goes, and again this is being done without flipping through every page of the media guide: Best moves — 1) Signing Chad Pennington in 2008; 2) Acquiring Anthony Fasano and Jason Ferguson from the Cowboys for a fourth-round pick also in 2008; 3) Trading for Ricky Williams in 2002. Worst moves — 1) Selecting Jamar Fletcher instead of Drew Brees in the 2001 first round; 2) Selecting Eddie Moore instead of Anquan Boldin in the 2003 second round; 3) Hiring Cam Cameron as head coach in 2007 instead of Mike Tomlin.
From JK:
Saw an article suggesting adding Keenan Allen. Would you add him in the slot? Is there a college team you are enamored with, and why?
Hey JK, I’m a no on Keenan Allen while also acknowledging he once was a great wide receiver. But he’s not that guy anymore and the Dolphins will be just as good in the slot with Malik Washington. And don’t forget that both Hill and Waddle also get snaps in the slot. “Enamored” is too strong a word for how I feel about any college team, but if I had to name one team I’d like to see win a natty, I’d have to go with the University of Miami since I covered them a long time ago at the start of my journalism career — fun fact: I have a Miami News byline that appears in the 30 for 30 doc when they’re talking about the Notre Dame rivalry.
From Colin Crabb:
Hi Alain, once again your podcasts are amazing and fun during the slow time. Tua's stats are great but he doesn't have "it.” It's getting a bit like a Tannehill situation where we waste seven years to find out he doesn't have it despite some great skill players. Thoughts?
Hey Colin, first off thanks, and there is merit to the point that there’ll come a time when we should have seen enough, though the reality is that Tua has been a better quarterback than Tannehill ever was for the Dolphins, so he deserves maybe a longer rope. As I’ve repeatedly said on the podcast, Tua has been and is a good quarterback, but the question will become how far the Dolphins can go with him if he continues to take up a large chunk of the salary cap.
From Mason:
Alain, thanks for taking our questions. What is holding up Ramsey trade? And do you a scenario where Ramsey plays for the Dolphins this year?
Hey Mason, while not knowing this for sure, the most likely scenario is the holdup for a Ramsey trade is the $20 million guaranteed he’s still got coming in 2025 and the reluctance by either an acquiring team or the Dolphins to be on the hook for all or some of it. Since I don’t like to say “never,” I wouldn’t entirely close the door on a return for Ramsey, though there have been no indications that it’s in the cards.
From Mark Lever:
Is there any chance Miami adds a top available offensive lineman in free agency? If so, who would you want?
Hey Mark, I guess my question to you would be, what constitutes a “top” offensive lineman? The reality is there basically is one big-name free agent still out there, and that’s Brandon Scherff. But he’s 34 and coming off a contract that averaged $10 million annually and I don’t see how he fits into what the Dolphins have been doing. If the Dolphins do make a move on the offensive line before camp starts or shortly thereafter, it will be more for a journeyman type like maybe going back to Jack Driscoll, who is available right now.
From Jason Kirkland:
Hi Alain, before you take a well-deserved break from all of us, I'd like to know if you think Miami can make the playoffs with the talent level they have now? Yes, they'll add players, but if none of them are more talented than they have now, do they make the playoffs?
Hey Jason, you’re one of the good ones, so I don’t need a break from you, just a need to recharge the batteries before we dive into the 2025 season. I don’t know that I’d predict a playoff spot for the Dolphins based on their current roster, but I also wouldn’t rule it out because there remains a lot of firepower on offense and that alone should help the team win its share of games.
From Matt DePeri:
Why do you hate Tua so much? LOL, kidding! For real, though, is there any chance that Tyreek actually convinces Ramsey to stay or is that bridge too far burned? What is your prediction for the top 3 corners week 1?
Hey Matt, funny Tua joke, but not funny either (if you know what I mean). From what I know of Ramsey, if he changes his mind about playing for the Dolphins, it will come from him and not a teammate convincing him. And I’m not aware of what’s been said privately between the parties involved, so I just don’t know whether bridges have been burned. My prediction for the top three corners for Week 1 as of right now would be Kader Kohou, Storm Duck and Kendall Sheffield, with Jason Marshall Jr. a close fourth.