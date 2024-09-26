Dolphins Thursday Mailbag: Grier, OBJ, Huntley, and More
Part 2 of the post-Seattle game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Jayco (@ljc7975):
If the Dolphins miss the playoffs, does Grier keep his job?
Hey Jayco, my best guess at this moment is yes, particularly if injuries can be seen as a big reason for the failure to make the playoffs.
From Ed Hafner (@RHcoach):
A lot of people are calling for Grier to get the ax; if that happened, who would you like to see as our next GM?
Hey Ed, ilke I said, I don’t see a change happening and I haven’t even begun surveying the landscape to see who might fit. The smart aleck in me says to go get Brett Veach away from Kansas City.
PLAYING THE BLAME GAME FOR THE DOLPHINS' SLOW START
From MOWI11 (@MowI11):
Alain, who received most of the blame pie for the 1-2 start this season: Ross, McDaniel, Grier, Tua, etc.?
Well, it’s not Stephen Ross because he didn’t make decisions but instead signed the checks and gave his front office everything they wanted. Since I think the biggest issue so far has been the roster construction, then I think Grier would be the biggest culprit.
From Mark Lever (@MarkFinsfan):
Do you think OBJ will make a big impact as a third receiver? Also, why not more usage of our TEs?
Hey Mark, OBJ better make a big impact, right? Truth is, I’m not sure it makes sense to have high expectations given his recent injury issues (and not just this year). And with the tight ends, I’ve come to accept that they just don’t factor very much in the Mike McDaniel scheme no matter what we keep hearing about what Jonnu Smith might bring. Of course, it’s still early and things might change, but it’s been more of the same at that position.
DOLPHINS QUARTERBACK QUESTIONS
From Randy Millard (@dolphan013):
Alain, all these videos going around of Huntley scrambling and none of him throwing. This guy is fool’s gold, he was on a practice squad for a reason. I say give Skylar another chance (assuming he's healthy). Do you think Huntley is that much better a choice than Boyle/Skylar?
Hey Randy, yes, I do think Huntley is a better quarterback than Skylar based on the evidence we have so far. But, yes, Huntley is more of a scrambler than a pure passer, so the offense likely wouldn’t look the same with him at quarterback. And the idea of giving Thompson at least another start absolutely makes sense, though we’d understand if McDaniel became reluctant to do that.
From Dave (@angryvet59):
In my fan's eye, Boyle seemed to process & get the ball out faster than Thompson. Do you think he would get the nod over Thompson even if healthy? I like Achane but even with subpar interior OL, wouldn't Wilson or Wright be better suited for short yardage? I miss Brooks!
Hey Dave, I see no scenario where Boyle would get the call over Thompson if Skylar is healthy. This was the guy they chose as their No. 2 QB after all. But you’re not wrong about Boyle looking better against Seattle. As for short-yardage running, I wish the Dolphins still had Brooks too. I do think Wilson is best suited to handle those carries, but he also got stuffed on a third-and-1 run. So it has to start with the blocking, no matter who the back is.
From Big Ern McDolphin (@dana_buice):
Sorry to do this to you my friend, but you and pretty much every member of the Dolphins media — Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde and Omar Kelly, to name a few — have been gassing up Tyreek and this narrative that he’s the engine and the most important offensive player on the Miami Dolphins. Not only has he disappeared but this Dolphins offense has gone from first to worst without Tua at the helm. Is it time to walk that assertion back? Or are you willing to double down on this narrative?
Hey Dana, don’t feel bad, but do be accurate with your statements of fact. And the “Dolphins offense has gone from first to worst without Tua” is not accurate because Tua played a game and a half and the Dolphins scored 30 points in almost seven quarters. So let’s not pretend the offense hasn’t been struggling since the end of last season with or without Tua. And I’d make the argument that the performance at Seattle was as much about the backup QB spot as it was about Tua not being there. Lastly, look at it inversely and see what’s happened in recent games (dating back to last year) when Tua is throwing to somebody other than Tyreek or Waddle. Do those interceptions occur if it’s not Chase Claypool running that route against Buffalo last year, or how about if it’s not Grant DuBose or Robbie Chosen running the routes this year? The Dolphins offense functions at its best when the timing is right, and that timing comes from countless reps. But, sorry if it bothers you, but my stance hasn’t changed that while Tua plays an important role, it’s Tyreek who makes the Dolphins offense special when it’s at peak efficiency.
From Lloyd Heilbrunn (@LloydHeilbrunn):
I understand that local media always say that they are not Dolphins fans, because it's unprofessional, but why do national media people get away with openly rooting for the Jets, Knicks, Celtics and Patriots so much? Don't they have a professionalism standard?
Hey Lloyd, I can’t speak for others, but my guess is the standard isn’t quite the same when you’re talking about every team and every sport. But I do find it a tad annoying when certain sportcasters — Mike, cough, cough, Greenberg — can’t stop rooting for their team on air. And while I’m at it, I’d really like it if former players weren’t asked to predict games involving their former team. Like, oh shocker, Gerald McCoy is picking the Buccaneers to win.
From Maris Gipson (via email):
Poup will be subscribing to the podcast. Dolphins fan since 1970, belonged to Dolphin Digest for several years during the mid-1990s, still regret it being shut down, miss those thick Dolphins media guides. The team a mess at the moment. Actually, it's all right here now. The making of a truly potent offense based upon personnel coming off PUP that would be (Beckham and Wynn). Tyreek wide, Waddle wide, Beckham slot, Smith TE, Armstead LT, Wynn LG, Brewer C, Eichenberg RG, Jackson RT, all four running backs running and receiving. This is where it becomes a dynamic offense. Bring Tyler Huntley up to speed where you have run and QB options. With all that explosiveness they would be practically unstoppable.
Hey Maris, first, Dolphin Digest still exists. Second, I like your optimism, but you’re assuming a lot that the players you mention all would be available at the same time and even then I’m not sure “unstoppable” is what the Dolphins offense would become because the offensive line still would be suspect and Huntley’s career passer rating is under 80. I hate to burst your enthusiasm bubble here, but I’d be careful about expecting too much. And, really, the offense being solid right now would be a major step up.
From David Gober (via email):
Hi Alain, really enjoy watching your podcasts on YouTube! I’m not convinced that Tua being out is the primary reason this team is struggling. Yes, there are several injuries, but every team faces injuries, and several teams are winning with backup (or lesser) QBs. As you astutely pointed out in your podcast, this team has averaged 12 points over the last 6 games (last 3 in 2023 and first 3 in 2024). Tua has participated in 5 of those 6 games. The results, 5 losses in the last 6 games, and we have not had a lead once (in regulation) in any of the 3 games played in 2024 (Jags win ended with no time left). So it could be argued that defensive coaches have figured out how to defend our offensive scheme. In my opinion, this falls squarely on McDaniel’s shoulders. If he’s the offensive genius that we all hope he is, scheme changes will be made, but if he continues to play the same scheme and call the same plays hoping for different results, this season will not end well. Your thoughts?
Hey David, I cannot disagree with anything you said. As you mentioned, the Dolphins didn’t look very good even before Tua got hurt and they were lucky to win that Jacksonville game, if we’re being honest. And, yes, it’s absolutely on McDaniel to come up with a counterpunch for what defenses are doing.
From Dan C (via email):
I'd suggest that Miami require their backup and 3rd string QBs to wear more protective gear. If it were me, I'd send the backup out with the latest QB concussion-resistant helmet AND a Guardian cap. If I had to send the 3rd string QB out, he'd have to have the special QB helmet, Guardian cap, rib protecting flak vest AND knee braces. Yes, I know it would be nice if they had a choice but we need to keep them healthy behind this offensive (in both senses of the word) line.
Hey Dan, I appreciate the originality of the question, but why stop there? How about a suit of armor?
From Jeff (via email):
Hello Alain, I pulled together some stats to briefly try to elaborate what I'm seeing when I watch the game/highlights. In the past 9 games played, the offense combined has averaged 1.6 TDs per game and only 0.9 passing TDs per game. Because it seems to be a talking point this season I also noted that they had a lead in only 2 of the previous 9 games at halftime. The last game Miami had 3 Passing TDs was Week 8, 2023 vs the Patriots. I understand also, there were some red zone RB TDs as well, which is not a negative in any way for that TD being rushing over passing. Given the stats page that we've seen, injuries, the eye test on those games, and the struggle offensively we have seen since the Titans game I am struggling when I think back to all of the conversations in the offseason regarding how "good" the offense is. I think quality teams have at least 3 passing TDs per game. Has the NFL in general regressed when it comes to passing TDs? What is your bar for a "good" offense when it comes to passing? What is the stat line(s) that gives you a good indication of an offense performing well?
Hey Jeff, if you’re a passing offense, I think 250 yards should be the minimum for a game with at least a couple of touchdowns (not sure about three). Points is the biggest indicator of an offense’s effectiveness, though that can be skewed by turnovers that provide a short field. By any measure, the Dolphins has not been good for a while.
From Jeff Golden (@goldenjeff72):
Have you noticed that the Dolphins have a starting QB known for getting the ball out quickly, a backup with more of a gunslinger style, and now a running-style backup QB? And yes, I’m ignoring Boyle. Shouldn’t their backups share similar traits to the starter for better continuity? Is the offense so tailored to Tua that it's difficult for other quarterbacks to succeed in it? And do teams adjust their playbook for backups, focusing on plays that highlight the backup's strengths?
Hey Jeff, all good questions. Yes, ideally, your QBs have similar traits so you can go from one to another when you have to as seamlessly as possible. And Tyler Huntley is a completely different type of quarterback than anybody else on the roster. And if he does wind up starting against Tennessee on Monday night, logic absolutely would suggest the game plan would be tailored to what he does best, and that means likely some designed runs. And it’s not just that the offense was designed to take advantage of Tua’s particular skill set, there’s also the issue of it being a timing-based offense and the timing having been perfected through so many reps between Tua, Tyreek and Waddle. That makes it tough to replicate for anybody who comes after and requires an adjustment right there.