All Dolphins

Dolphins Updated 2025 Numerical Roster

Full rundown of all players on the Miami Dolphins roster

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs with the ball while avoiding a tackle attempt by New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols (26) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs with the ball while avoiding a tackle attempt by New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols (26) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
In this story:

Now that the Miami Dolphins have assigned their veteran newcomers and rookies their jersey numbers and now that some veterans have made their digit change, it's time to present the team's updated numerical roster.

Keep in mind that jersey number changes still could occur before the start of the regular season — it's common for switches to take place after the roster is trimmed to 53 players — but for now here is where things stand after the most recent roster moves involving CB Kendall Sheffield and LS Joe Cardona:

MIAMI DOLPHINS UPDATED NUMERICAL ROSTER

0 — Zach Wilson

1 — QB Tua Tagovailoa

2 — OLB Bradley Chubb

3 — LB K.J. Britt

4 — CB Kader Kohou

5 — CB Jalen Ramsey

6 — Malik Washington

7 — K Jason Sanders

8 — RB Alexander Mattison

9 — TE Jonnu Smith

10 — WR Tyreek Hill

11 — LB Tyrel Dodson

14 — QB Quinn Ewers

14 — CB Kendall Sheffield

15 — OLB Jaelan Phillips

16 — P Jake Bailey

17 — WR Jaylen Waddle

18 — WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

19 — WR Andrew Armstrong

20 — LB Jordyn Brooks

21 — S Ashtyn Davis

22 — DB Elijah Campbell

23 — CB Artie Burns

24 — CB Cam Smith

25 — RB Jaylen Wright

26 — S Ifeatu Melifonwu

27 — CB Ethan Bonner

28 — RB De'Von Achane

29 — S Dante Trader Jr.

30 — FB Alec Ingold

31 — RB Ollie Gordon II

32 — S Patrick McMorris

33 — CB Jason Marshall Jr.

34 — S Jordan Colbert

35 — S John Saunders Jr.

36 — CB Storm Duck

37 — CB Isaiah Johnson

38 — RB Nate Noel

40 — LB Willie Gay Jr.

41 — LB Channing Tindall

42 — LB Grayson Murphy

43 — CB Jason Maitre

44 — LB Chop Robinson

45 — CB B.J. Adams

46 — CB Ethan Robinson

47 — TE Jalin Conyers

48 — WR Monaray Baldwin

49 — P Ryan Stonehouse

50 — LB Mohamed Kamara

51 — LB Eugene Asante

52 — T Patrick Paul

53 — LB Cameron Goode

55 — OL Aaron Brewer

56 — LB Quinton Bell

57 — LB Dequan Jackson

58 — LB William Bradley-King

59 — LB Derrick McLendon

60 — OL Andrew Meyer

63 — OL Ted Kushi

65 — OL Addison West

66 — G Braeden Daniels

67 — LS Joe Cardona

68 — Josh Priebe

70 — T Bayron Matos

71 — T Kion Smith

72 — T Terron Armstead

72 — G Jonah Savaiinaea

73 — T Austin Jackson

74 — OL Liam Eichenberg

76 — T Jackson Carman

77 — T Ryan Hayes

78 — G James Daniels

79 — OL Larry Borom

80 — TE Tanner Conner

81 — WR Theo Wease Jr.

82 — WR Dee Eskridge

83 — WR Tahj Washington

84 — WR Erik Ezukanma

85 — TE Pharaoh Brown

86 — WR Tarik Black

87 — TE Hayden Rucci

88 — WR A.J. Hennings

89 — TE Julian Hill

90 — DT Kenneth Grant

91 — DT Matthew Butler

92 — DT Zach Sieler

93 — DT Zeek Biggers

94 — DT Jordan Phillips

95 — DT Benito Jones

96 — DT Alex Huntley

98 — DE Matt Dickerson

More Miami Dolphins Coverage:

feed

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News