Dolphins Updated 2025 Numerical Roster
Now that the Miami Dolphins have assigned their veteran newcomers and rookies their jersey numbers and now that some veterans have made their digit change, it's time to present the team's updated numerical roster.
Keep in mind that jersey number changes still could occur before the start of the regular season — it's common for switches to take place after the roster is trimmed to 53 players — but for now here is where things stand after the most recent roster moves involving CB Kendall Sheffield and LS Joe Cardona:
MIAMI DOLPHINS UPDATED NUMERICAL ROSTER
0 — Zach Wilson
1 — QB Tua Tagovailoa
2 — OLB Bradley Chubb
3 — LB K.J. Britt
4 — CB Kader Kohou
5 — CB Jalen Ramsey
6 — Malik Washington
7 — K Jason Sanders
8 — RB Alexander Mattison
9 — TE Jonnu Smith
10 — WR Tyreek Hill
11 — LB Tyrel Dodson
14 — QB Quinn Ewers
14 — CB Kendall Sheffield
15 — OLB Jaelan Phillips
16 — P Jake Bailey
17 — WR Jaylen Waddle
18 — WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
19 — WR Andrew Armstrong
20 — LB Jordyn Brooks
21 — S Ashtyn Davis
22 — DB Elijah Campbell
23 — CB Artie Burns
24 — CB Cam Smith
25 — RB Jaylen Wright
26 — S Ifeatu Melifonwu
27 — CB Ethan Bonner
28 — RB De'Von Achane
29 — S Dante Trader Jr.
30 — FB Alec Ingold
31 — RB Ollie Gordon II
32 — S Patrick McMorris
33 — CB Jason Marshall Jr.
34 — S Jordan Colbert
35 — S John Saunders Jr.
36 — CB Storm Duck
37 — CB Isaiah Johnson
38 — RB Nate Noel
40 — LB Willie Gay Jr.
41 — LB Channing Tindall
42 — LB Grayson Murphy
43 — CB Jason Maitre
44 — LB Chop Robinson
45 — CB B.J. Adams
46 — CB Ethan Robinson
47 — TE Jalin Conyers
48 — WR Monaray Baldwin
49 — P Ryan Stonehouse
50 — LB Mohamed Kamara
51 — LB Eugene Asante
52 — T Patrick Paul
53 — LB Cameron Goode
55 — OL Aaron Brewer
56 — LB Quinton Bell
57 — LB Dequan Jackson
58 — LB William Bradley-King
59 — LB Derrick McLendon
60 — OL Andrew Meyer
63 — OL Ted Kushi
65 — OL Addison West
66 — G Braeden Daniels
67 — LS Joe Cardona
68 — Josh Priebe
70 — T Bayron Matos
71 — T Kion Smith
72 — T Terron Armstead
72 — G Jonah Savaiinaea
73 — T Austin Jackson
74 — OL Liam Eichenberg
76 — T Jackson Carman
77 — T Ryan Hayes
78 — G James Daniels
79 — OL Larry Borom
80 — TE Tanner Conner
81 — WR Theo Wease Jr.
82 — WR Dee Eskridge
83 — WR Tahj Washington
84 — WR Erik Ezukanma
85 — TE Pharaoh Brown
86 — WR Tarik Black
87 — TE Hayden Rucci
88 — WR A.J. Hennings
89 — TE Julian Hill
90 — DT Kenneth Grant
91 — DT Matthew Butler
92 — DT Zach Sieler
93 — DT Zeek Biggers
94 — DT Jordan Phillips
95 — DT Benito Jones
96 — DT Alex Huntley
98 — DE Matt Dickerson