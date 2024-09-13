Dolphins Week 2 Snap Count Observations
What stood out regarding play counts in the Miami Dolphins' 31-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills in the Thursday night game at Hard Rock Stadium.
-- We'll start with the inactive list, which was the same as the opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars except for rookie running back Jaylen Wright making his NFL debut and taking the place of Raheem Mostert, out with a chest injury. The other inactives, for a second consecutive game, were CB Ethan Bonner, LB Channing Tindall, LB Mohamed Kamara, OL Andrew Meyer and WR Malik Washington, who continues to deal with a quadriceps injury.
-- With the outcome no longer in doubt in the fourth quarter, every player on both teams got involved in the game.
-- After eight position players saw action only on special teams in Week 1, the number was down to three for this game: LB Duke Riley, LB Anthony Walker Jr. and T Patrick Paul..
DOLPHINS OFFENSE OBSERVATIONS
-- Because his concussion overshadowed everything that happened on this night, we'll start with QB Tua Tagovailoa, who left the game after 55 snaps, with Skylar Thompson closing out the game with the final 21 offensive snaps.
-- Injuries also impacted the running back position and the offensive line.
-- On the line, Terron Armstead was limited to 46 of the 76 snaps after leaving the game with a shoulder injury, coming back with a harness around his right shoulder and then leaving for good. Left guard Robert Jones, meanwhile, played 40 snaps before being replaced by Lester Cotton.
-- At running back, De'Von Achane not only was able to play after being listed as questionable with an ankle injury, he wound up getting the most snaps of his career with 47. Jeff Wilson Jr. played 14 snaps before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with an oblique injury. Wright played 18 snaps.
-- At wide receiver, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle got their usual snap count despite finishing the game on the bench with the outcome no longer in doubt. It might have seemed as though Hill played less than usual, but that was because two of the interceptions occurred with him on the bench. In reality, his 52 snaps represented a higher count than seven of his previous eight regular season games.
-- Durham Smythe got the most snaps at tight end on this night with 33 after it was Julian Hill who earned that distinction (and easily) for the opener. The tight end split actually was almost even against Buffalo, with Jonnu Smith playing 32 offensive snaps and Hill getting 28.
DOLPHINS DEFENSE OBSERVATIONS
-- For a second consecutive game, linebackers Jordyn Brooks and David Long Jr. played every single defensive snap, and one certainly can question whether they really needed to be in there for, say, Buffalo's last drive of the game.
-- All four members of the secondary played all but four of the defensive snaps, a good indication here that Jalen Ramsey's hamstring injury no longer is a factor.
-- The Dolphins had only 45 snaps on defense, a result of the offense having the ball for more than 36 minutes.
-- Along the defensive line, Zach Sieler again a good work load, though his final count was affected by him not being used down the stretch (and with good reason).
-- Chop Robinson had 24 snaps on defense against Buffalo, an uptick after he got 16 against Jacksonville, plus nine more on special teams.
-- Jaelan Phillips' snap count went down by 10 from the opener (34 to 24), but the score no doubt impacted the number because there was zero reason to have him on the field in the fourth quarter.
-- We close with the special teams, where Duke Riley, Siran Neal and Quinton Bell tied for the lead in snaps, this time with 19 apiece. Elijah Campbell, who popped up on the injury report late with an Achilles injury, was next with 13, obviously a good sign regarding his injury. The offensive leaders again were Julian Hill (11) and Tanner Conner (10).