Draft Analyst Grades for Savaiinaea Selection
Draft pundits were thrilled to see the Miami Dolphins stay focused on the trenches in Round 2 of the NFL draft.
Moving up 11 picks came with a cost, but national outlets saw Miami’s move for Arizona lineman Jonah Savaiinaea as a smart investment to bolster the guard position. While some analysts found Miami’s Round 1 pick of Kenneth Grant underwhelming, five of eight draft analysts graded Miami’s only Day 2 pick as an A- or better.
USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz knocked the decision to move up, considering the offensive line depth on Day 2, but still handed out a B- after the Dolphins added “something different and necessary” to the O-Line.
Pro Football Focus viewed the Savaiinaea pick as average, but Miami’s Day 2 to build up front came out strong with an overall GPA of 3.4.
THE REPORT CARD ON THE DOLPHINS SELECTION OF JONAH SAVAIINAEA
Sports Illustrated (Gilberto Manzano): B
Analysis: The Dolphins finally added offensive line help. The 6'4", 342-pound Savaiinaea displayed versatility and durability in three seasons with the Wildcats. Savaiinaea, who started in all 36 games he appeared in, played left tackle, right tackle and right guard. He’s a physical blocker who plays with balance in passing sets. It wouldn’t be surprising if he’s competing for a starting job as a rookie.
NFL.com (Chad Router): A-
Analysis: I loved the Dolphins’ move up for Savaiinaea; Miami needed to add a physical presence up front. Although Savaiinaea started at both guard and tackle at various points during his three-year college career, expect him to play primarily inside at the next level. The trade up for the Arizona OL did cost the Fins their third-round pick, however, which they might’ve used to find help in the secondary. They’ll now need to target that area with one or more of their seven picks on Saturday.
CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso): A-
Analysis: Another pick in the trenches for the Dolphins. New philosophy. Smart. Collegiate OT who's probably a OG in the NFL. Just enough athleticism to hold up against athletic rushers. Wins with power and length. High floor. Love this pick for Dolphins and not an overpayment on draft pick trade chart.
Yahoo Sports (Charles McDonald): A-
Analysis: A lineman! The Dolphins needed beef up front after the retirement of Terron Armstead and added a talented, explosive one here in Savaiinaea. The Dolphins want to be a team that runs the ball well and this is a move in the right direction.
USA Today (Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz): B-
Analysis: Stout and steady, Savaiinaea provides something different and necessary to the Dolphins' line as a powerful and reliable interior presence. Trading up for the 6-4, 324-pounder warrants some scrutiny given the number of Day 2 options at the position, but Miami has made a serious commitment toward firming up its fronts.
Pro Football Focus: Average
Analysis: After adding some size to the interior defensive line in Round 1, Miami turns around and moves up to improve the offensive line. Savaiinaea has starting experience at both tackle and guard across three seasons at Arizona, and makes sense as a fit in the Dolphins’ zone rushing scheme. He graded in the 88th percentile among qualifiers in pass-blocking grade on true pass sets over the past three seasons.
Pro Football Network: A
Analysis: The Dolphins are hitting the interior of their trenches hard. Their first-round pick caught scrutiny across the board, but their second-round pick appears to be a much better value acquisition. Jonah Savaiinaea, at 6’5 “, 330 pounds, has the high-level athleticism and power profile to not only be a picture-perfect scheme fit but an eventual impact starter. Savaiinaea mainly played right tackle at Arizona, but he projects much better on the interior, where he can use his explosive athleticism, space blocking ability, low center of gravity, torquing capacity, and finisher mentality to overwhelm opponents. He fills a major need, and he does so with effective traits.
Bleacher Report (Brent Sobleski): A
Analysis: The Miami Dolphins traded up No. 37 overall and surrendered a late third-rounder to ensure they improved in the trenches, which they desperately needed. On Day 1 of the draft, Miami prioritized getting stronger at the point of attack on defense. Arizona’s Jonah Savaiinaea should help the Dolphins do the same on the other side of the line of scrimmage. He can be an immediate tone-setter along the offensive interior, particularly at right guard. Savaiinaea started games at right guard, right tackle and left tackle at Arizona. Versatility is a huge part of his game.