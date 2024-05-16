(Way) Early Look at 2025 Dolphins Schedule
Now that the Miami Dolphins' 2024 regular season has been unveiled and is official, how about we look ahead to 2025?
Hey, if we can have 2025 mock drafts already, why not an early look at the Dolphins' opponents for the season after next season.
Thanks to the NFL's scheduling formula, which is based strictly on a rotation system along with three games determined by the final standings of the previous season, we know who 14 of Miami's 17 games will be against all the way until 2030 when the current CBA expires — unless Commissioner Roger Goodell has his way and an 18th game is added before then.
For now, though, we're set on Miami's opponents for 2025 except for three games, and in that season the Dolphins will face every team from the AFC North and every team from the NFC South.
This means the Dolphins will (barring injuries or unforeseen circumstances) be getting to face quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, 2023 first overall pick Bryce Young and possibly 2024 eighth overall pick Michael Penix Jr.
Additionally, being that it will be an odd-numbered year, it's the AFC teams' turn to get the extra home game. So this is what the Dolphins' 2025 list of opponents looks like.
DOLPHINS 2025 HOME OPPONENTS
Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AFC West team that finishes in the same place in the 2024 division standings
NFC East team that finished in the same place in the 2024 division standings
DOLPHINS 2025 ROAD OPPONENTS
Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
AFC South team that finishes in the same place in the 2024 division standings
