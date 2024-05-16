All Dolphins

(Way) Early Look at 2025 Dolphins Schedule

Based on the NFL's scheduling formula, we already know 14 of Miami's 17 opponents

Alain Poupart

Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Now that the Miami Dolphins' 2024 regular season has been unveiled and is official, how about we look ahead to 2025?

Hey, if we can have 2025 mock drafts already, why not an early look at the Dolphins' opponents for the season after next season.

Thanks to the NFL's scheduling formula, which is based strictly on a rotation system along with three games determined by the final standings of the previous season, we know who 14 of Miami's 17 games will be against all the way until 2030 when the current CBA expires — unless Commissioner Roger Goodell has his way and an 18th game is added before then.

For now, though, we're set on Miami's opponents for 2025 except for three games, and in that season the Dolphins will face every team from the AFC North and every team from the NFC South.

This means the Dolphins will (barring injuries or unforeseen circumstances) be getting to face quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, 2023 first overall pick Bryce Young and possibly 2024 eighth overall pick Michael Penix Jr.

Additionally, being that it will be an odd-numbered year, it's the AFC teams' turn to get the extra home game. So this is what the Dolphins' 2025 list of opponents looks like.

DOLPHINS 2025 HOME OPPONENTS

Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West team that finishes in the same place in the 2024 division standings

NFC East team that finished in the same place in the 2024 division standings

DOLPHINS 2025 ROAD OPPONENTS

Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

AFC South team that finishes in the same place in the 2024 division standings

RELATED STORIES

-- Dolphins 2024 Schedule Takeaways

-- The Miami Dolphins' 2024 Regular Season Schedule

-- Dolphins And Other Teams' Hilarious Schedule Release Videos

Published
Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of AllDolphins.com and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.