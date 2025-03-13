All Dolphins

Eichenberg Back for Another Go-Around

The Miami Dolphins re-signed their 2021 second-round draft pick

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins guard Liam Eichenberg (74) prepares to block against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium in a 2024 game.
Liam Eichenberg hasn't yet quite delivered on his draft status for the Miami Dolphins, but both sides are going to give it another shot to try to make it happen.

In what could be considered somewhat of a surprise, the Dolphins have re-signed the 2021 second-round pick, according to multiple reports.

Eichenberg started 52 games overall and at least 10 each season during his first four years with the Dolphins, but his performance often was the subject of criticism and he also wound up getting switche from position to position, making it more difficult for him to create a niche at one spot.

Last preseason for example, while he was contending for a starting job at guard, the Dolphins moved him to center while newcomer Aaron Brewer was sidelined with a finger injury.

Eichenberg did wind up getting the starting job at right guard and played every game. He started 14 games but rotated the other three with veteran Isaiah Wynn after Wynn came back from his 2023 quad injury.

Given the contract the Dolphins gave him, James Daniels figures to be one of the two starters at guard for the Dolphins in 2025 and the best-case scenario for Eichenberg is to beat out whatever competition he faces to get the other guard spot.

It's more likely, however, the Dophins would prefer having Eichenberg as a backup capable of playing anywhere on the offensive line, which he already has done.

If he can handle that role proficiently, Eichenberg could give the Dolphins a better return than they've gotten so far after surrendering a 2022 third-round pick to move from 50th overall to 42nd overall in 2021 with a trade to the New York Giants to select the Notre Dame product.

Eichenberg became the second 2024 starter to re-sign with the Dolphins as a free agent, following linebacker Tyrel Dodson.

DOLPHINS 2025 FREE AGENT SCORECARD
as of 7 p.m. Thursday

Agreed to terms
QB Zach Wilson (Denver)
G James Daniels (Pittsburgh)
OL Larry Borom (Chicago)
S Ifeatu Melifonwu (Detroit)
WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Tennessee)
S Ashtyn Davis (N.Y. Jets)
LB K.J. Britt (Tampa Bay)
RB Alexander Mattison (Las Vegas)

Re-signed
DT Matt Dickerson
S Elijah Campbell
OLB Quinton Bell
LB Tyrel Dodson
G/T Jackson Carman
WR Dee Eskridge
OL Liam Eichenberg

Lost to another team
WR Braxton Berrios (Houston)
G Robert Jones (Dallas)
S Jevon Holland (N.Y. Giants)
TE Jack Stoll (New Orleans)
LB Anthony Walker Jr. (Tampa Bay)
DT Da'Shawn Hand (L.A. Chargers)

Remaining UFAs
QB Tyler Huntley
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
WR River Cracraft
WR Anthony Schwartz
WR Grant DuBose
T Kendall Lamm
G Isaiah Wynn
DT Calais Campbell
DT Benito Jones
EDGE Emmanuel Ogbah
EDGE Tyus Bowser
EDGE Cam Brown
LB Duke Riley
CB Siran Neal
S Jordan Poyer
LS Jake McQuaide

