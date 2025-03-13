Eichenberg Back for Another Go-Around
Liam Eichenberg hasn't yet quite delivered on his draft status for the Miami Dolphins, but both sides are going to give it another shot to try to make it happen.
In what could be considered somewhat of a surprise, the Dolphins have re-signed the 2021 second-round pick, according to multiple reports.
Eichenberg started 52 games overall and at least 10 each season during his first four years with the Dolphins, but his performance often was the subject of criticism and he also wound up getting switche from position to position, making it more difficult for him to create a niche at one spot.
Last preseason for example, while he was contending for a starting job at guard, the Dolphins moved him to center while newcomer Aaron Brewer was sidelined with a finger injury.
Eichenberg did wind up getting the starting job at right guard and played every game. He started 14 games but rotated the other three with veteran Isaiah Wynn after Wynn came back from his 2023 quad injury.
Given the contract the Dolphins gave him, James Daniels figures to be one of the two starters at guard for the Dolphins in 2025 and the best-case scenario for Eichenberg is to beat out whatever competition he faces to get the other guard spot.
It's more likely, however, the Dophins would prefer having Eichenberg as a backup capable of playing anywhere on the offensive line, which he already has done.
If he can handle that role proficiently, Eichenberg could give the Dolphins a better return than they've gotten so far after surrendering a 2022 third-round pick to move from 50th overall to 42nd overall in 2021 with a trade to the New York Giants to select the Notre Dame product.
Eichenberg became the second 2024 starter to re-sign with the Dolphins as a free agent, following linebacker Tyrel Dodson.