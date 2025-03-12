All Dolphins

Why Bringing Back Dodson Was a Borderline No-Brainer

The Miami Dolphins are re-signing linebacker Tyrel Dodson

Alain Poupart

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) watches as Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson (11) intercepts the pass during the first half at Huntington Bank Field.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) watches as Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson (11) intercepts the pass during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was such a great fit that the only surprise in the Miami Dolphins re-signing impending free agent linebacker Tyrel Dodson is that it wasn't done sooner.

The Dolphins are bringing back Dodson with a two-year contract worth $8.25 million, according to FOX NFL reporter Jordan Schultz. He was among three unrestricted linebackers on the team along with Anthony Walker Jr. and Duke Riley.

Back in Miami, Dodson figures to start again alongside 2024 free agent acquisition Jordyn Brooks after his strong end to the season.

The Dolphins claimed Dodson off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks last season and after flopping as a UFA for the latter, he most definitely delivered for the former.

Dodson made enough of an impression — and a quick one at that — that he supplanted Walker in the starting lineup and wound up finishing with 36 tackles in eight games, three of them starts.

More impressively, Dodson ended up leading the Dolphins with three interceptions — against the New England Patriots in Week 12, against the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 and against the New York Jets in the season finale.

With only one returning starter at linebacker under contract, it made sense for the Dolphins to re-sign Dodson and they were able to do it at a reasonable price.

For Dodson, returning to the team where he was able to rebound and quickly put away the bitter taste of his failed Seattle experiment — he had signed with the Seahawks as a UFA after four seasons with the Buffalo Bills — also made all the sense in the world.

The only potential obstacle was agreeing on financial terms and the two sides obviously were able to make it work.

DOLPHINS FREE AGENT SCORECARD
as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday

Agreed to terms
QB Zach Wilson (Denver)
G James Daniels (Pittsburgh)
OL Larry Borom (Chicago)
S Ifeatu Melifonwu (Detroit)
WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Tennessee)
S Ashtyn Davis (N.Y. Jets)

Re-signed
DT Matt Dickerson
S Elijah Campbell
OLB Quinton Bell
LB Tyrel Dodson

Lost to another team
WR Braxton Berrios (Houston)
G Robert Jones (Dallas)
S Jevon Holland (N.Y. Giants)

Remaining UFAs
QB Tyler Huntley
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
WR River Cracraft
WR Dee Eskridge
TE Jack Stoll
T Kendall Lamm
G/T Jackson Carman
G Isaiah Wynn
G Liam Eichenberg
DT Calais Campbell
DT Benito Jones
DT Da'Shawn Hand
EDGE Emmanuel Ogbah
EDGE Tyus Bowser
EDGE Cam Brown
LB Anthony Walker Jr.
LB Duke Riley
CB Siran Neal
S Jordan Poyer
LS Jake McQuaide

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News