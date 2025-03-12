Why Bringing Back Dodson Was a Borderline No-Brainer
It was such a great fit that the only surprise in the Miami Dolphins re-signing impending free agent linebacker Tyrel Dodson is that it wasn't done sooner.
The Dolphins are bringing back Dodson with a two-year contract worth $8.25 million, according to FOX NFL reporter Jordan Schultz. He was among three unrestricted linebackers on the team along with Anthony Walker Jr. and Duke Riley.
Back in Miami, Dodson figures to start again alongside 2024 free agent acquisition Jordyn Brooks after his strong end to the season.
The Dolphins claimed Dodson off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks last season and after flopping as a UFA for the latter, he most definitely delivered for the former.
Dodson made enough of an impression — and a quick one at that — that he supplanted Walker in the starting lineup and wound up finishing with 36 tackles in eight games, three of them starts.
More impressively, Dodson ended up leading the Dolphins with three interceptions — against the New England Patriots in Week 12, against the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 and against the New York Jets in the season finale.
With only one returning starter at linebacker under contract, it made sense for the Dolphins to re-sign Dodson and they were able to do it at a reasonable price.
For Dodson, returning to the team where he was able to rebound and quickly put away the bitter taste of his failed Seattle experiment — he had signed with the Seahawks as a UFA after four seasons with the Buffalo Bills — also made all the sense in the world.
The only potential obstacle was agreeing on financial terms and the two sides obviously were able to make it work.