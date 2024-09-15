Examining the Idea of the Dolphins Trading for a Quarterback
Ever since Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said the team would bring in a quarterback while Tua Tagovailoa remains sidelined with his latest concussion, a multitude of names have been mentioned as possibilities.
There have been the obligatory veteran free agents such as Ryan Tannehill and, yes, Tom Brady, and other names have included Carson Wentz, Andy Dalton, Mac Jones, Jimmy Garoppolo and Hendon Hooker.
But there's a hitch with everybody on that list other than Tannehill and Brady: Those quarterbacks all belong to another team at this time. And that means the Dolphins would have to make a trade to get any of those players.
Making a trade, of course, would mean the Dolphins would have to give up some sort of an asset, whether a player, a draft pick or both. Because teams aren't just going to volunteer to give up their backup quarterback just to help out Miami.
Before they even entertain the idea of making a trade for a quarterback, the Dolphins likely would have to have some indication that they'd be without Tua Tagovailoa for an extended period of time and that Skylar Thompson isn't the answer at quarterback while Tagovailoa is sidelined.
McDaniel said Friday that Thompson was "next man up," which is exactly what you would expect any head coach to say under those circumstances.
The big question, as mentioned earlier, is how long Tua will be sidelined, something that might not be determined for a bit.
THE MOST LOGICAL TRADE OPTIONS FOR THE DOLPHINS
Garoppolo really stands out as the most desirable option for the Dolphins if they wanted to consummate a trade because of his success in the San Francisco 49ers scheme, including a 99.7 passer rating in his five-plus seasons with that team.
Garoppolo will be reinstated to the Rams active roster this week after serving a two-game NFL suspension, and it's really difficult to envision L.A. being willing to part with him and stick with Stetson Bennett as their No. 2 when Bennett doesn't have any NFL experience after being a fourth-round pick in 2023 and spending his entire rookie season on the Non-Football Injury list.
Of course, this is where it's fair to point out that the Dolphins could have signed Garoppolo as a free agent in the offseason instead of sticking with Thompson and Mike White as their backups to Tagovailoa.
And there should be more second-guessing if the idea of exploring a trade for Detroit Lions backup Hendon Hooker even has legs.
The idea was suggested by NFL reporter Matt Lombardo, both in a short-term and long-term view because Hooker is a second-year player. But, again, he's a second-year player for the Lions as well, and he's also on a rookie contract, which makes him a valuable asset behind Jared Goff.
Again, this is a case of a potential trade — like any move involving Garoppolo — that makes way more sense for the Dolphins than the other team. So it would take a massive offer for the Lions to even consider it, as Detroit Lions On SI publisher John Maakaron explained.
"It would be difficult for the Lions to trade Hendon Hooker," Maakaron said. "He is a young, developing player that has a favorable cap number for a team paying their starter north of $50 million. It would take an amazing offer, including a Day One draft pick and a player, to entice Lions GM Brad Holmes to trade a player he also has a personal connection with."
As with Garoppolo, the Dolphins had their chance to get Hooker, who the Lions selected with the fifth pick in the the third round of the 2023 draft. The Dolphins didn't have a first-round pick that year, but they did have a second-round choice and they used it on cornerback Cam Smith, who has played exactly 20 defensive snaps for Miami and currently is on injured reserve.
Smith still might become a good player for the Dolphins, but there hasn't been much evidence so far of that and quarterback always represents better value.
Regardless, if the Dolphins want Hooker now, they would have to trade for him. It's the same deal with any quarterback the Dolphins would want to bring in — other than an unemployed veteran — if they do decide they need an upgrade at the position.