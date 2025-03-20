Explaining the Dolphins Pick in the On SI Mock Draft 2.0
With the first — and usually most significant — wave of free agency now done, it was time for a second On SI network mock draft, with the publishers predicting the first-round pick for the team they cover.
The Miami Dolphins have the 13th overall selection in the mock, which did not allow for trades, and we ended up selecting University of Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron at that spot.
The first 12 picks in the mock draft — and therefore unavailable to be selected — were QB Cam Ward to Tennessee, CB/WR Travis Hunter to Cleveland, OLB Abdul Carter to the New York Giants, RB Ashton Jeanty to New England, DT Mason Graham to Jacksonville, T Will Campbell to Las Vegas, WR Tetairoa McMillan to the New York Jets, TE Tyler Warren to Carolina, CB Will Johnson to New Orleans, T Armand Membou to Chicago, DT Kenneth Grant to Tennessee, and WR Luther Burden III to Dallas.
Burden, Membou and Johnson have been projected to the Dolphins in other national mock drafts, and any of them would make sense at 13 if they wound up being available on the real draft night April 24.
Offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. was our choice in the On SI Mock Draft 1.0, with the idea he would play guard at the start of his NFL career, but the secondary now has become the biggest priority and the choice here would come down to Barron or Georgia safety Malaki Starks.
This was our analysis of the Dolphins pick at 13: "The Dolphins have needs everywhere and could go several ways, including the offensive line. The final choice comes down to either Barron or Georgia’s Malaki Starks because the Dolphins need a starter either at safety or cornerback and you could almost flip a coin between the two. But we’ll go with a cornerback to replace veteran Kendall Fuller (released in February) as the starter opposite Jalen Ramsey."