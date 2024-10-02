Final NFL 2024 Week 4 Observations...With Dolphins Angles
The Miami Dolphins offensive line has come under fire early this season for its deficiencies in pass protection, but this actually is not a pretty common problem around the NFL.
And it's bringing down a few teams the Dolphins will be facing later in the 2024 regular season.
Maybe the most obvious place to start would be the Cleveland Browns, where former Dolphins potential target Deshaun Watson is battling to regain his Houston Texans form and having to do so in the face of constant pressure.
In their 20-16 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Watson was sacked three times and officially on the wrong end of 11 quarterback hits — former Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins split a sack in that game and was credited with three QB hits.
The Browns have given up a league-high 62 QB pressures so far this season.
It should be noted that Cleveland faced Las Vegas without starting tackles Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin, guard Wyatt Teller is on injured reserve with a knee injury and center Ethan Pocic left the game early with an ankle injury, the Browns offensive line bears watching before the Dolphins face them in Week 17.
When it comes to pressure percentage allowed — sacks, QB hits and QB pressures per dropback — Cleveland actually is second-worst in the NFL at 33.9 percent. And it so happens that the Dolphins will face the three worst teams in that category, with New England first at 38.5 percent and the Los Angeles Rams third at 29.2 percent.
For those wondering, the Dolphins are tied for 12th-best in this category at 20.7 percent. The Cincinnati Bengals are first at 11.4 percent with the Buffalo Bills second at 14.2 percent, though QB Josh Allen was pressured at a 26.5 percent clip in their Sunday night loss against the Baltimore Ravens.
CLOSE CALL FOR COLTS
The Dolphins will return from their bye in Week 6 to face the Indianapolis Colts, who got a couple of big injury scares during their 27-24 victory against the previously unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Quarterback Anthony Richardson (hip) and running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) both were injured in that game, but reports suggest neither injury was serious and they both should be ready for the Week 7 Dolphins-Colts game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Of course, it's fair to wonder here whether the Dolphins would be better off facing Richardson than his veteran backup, Joe Flacco, considering Richardson has the second-worst passer rating (60.2) in the NFL and Flacco was very good (16-for-26, 168 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT, 105.9 rating) against Pittsburgh.
For that Week 7 game, the Colts could have back starting defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and starting defensive end Samson Ebukam, who both currently are on injured reserve. For those wondering about former Dolphins DT Raekwon Davis, he is backup on that Colts defensive line.
TRACKING TUNSIL
We haven't checked in on old friend Laremy Tunsil in a bit, you know, the former Dolphins first-round pick for whom Miami got a significant package of draft picks in that trade with Houston back in 2019.
Turns out Tunsil is not off to a very good start for the Texans in 2024 after making the Pro Bowl in four of his five seasons with them.
Through four games, Tunsil leads the NFL in penalties — and by a considerable margin. Tunsil already has been flagged 12 times this season, four more than Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold, who's second with eight penalties. For reference, the Dolphins leader in this dubious category is tight end Julian Hill with six.
Tunsil has been flagged for a false start seven times, for illegal formation three times, and for holding twice.
And when it comes to his Pro Football Focus grade, he ranks 44th out of 77 offensive tackles in the NFL. Again for reference, Terron Armstead comes in at number 7, while Austin Jackson is ranked 62nd.
FORMER DOLPHINS NEWS
-- That's now two straight games missed for Jerome Baker with Seattle because of the hamstring injury that caused him to miss the Week 3 matchup against his former team. Baker, by the way, is wearing his college number 17 with the Seahawks.
-- Regarding that aforementioned Buffalo-Baltimore game, it was Kyle Van Noy who did the most damage against Allen as he recorded two sacks for a third consecutive game and delivered the big hit on that highly questionable trick play that killed the Bills momentum in the second half. Van Noy's six sacks are good for second in the NFL behind only the 6.5 for Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.
-- Tight end Mike Gesicki had an ugly stat line in Cincinnati's 34-24 victory against Carolina, with one catch for minus-9 yards. Yes, minus-9 yards. He caught a pass from Joe Burrow about a yard past the line of scrimmage, was pushed backward after an initial hit and then gang-tackled out of bounds. That was his only target of the game.
THE MIAMI DOLPHINS ON SI POWER RANKINGS
How we ranked the 32 NFL teams (because everybody is doing it) based on record, quality of wins, and talent.
- Minnesota Vikings (4-0)
- Kansas City Chiefs (4-0)
- Detroit Lions (3-1)
- Buffalo Bills (3-1)
- Houston Texans (3-1)
- Baltimore Ravens (2-2)
- San Francisco 49ers (2-2)
- Washington Commanders (3-1)
- Green Bay Packers (2-2)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)
- Seattle Seahawks (3-1)
- Philadelphia Eagles (2-2)
- New Orleans Saints (2-2)
- Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)
- Dallas Cowboys (2-2)
- Indianapolis Colts (2-2)
- Denver Broncos (2-2)
- New York Jets (2-2)
- Cincinnati Bengals (1-3)
- Las Vegas Raiders (2-2)
- Atlanta Falcons (2-2)
- Arizona Cardinals (1-3)
- Chicago Bears (2-2)
- Cleveland Browns (1-3)
- Los Angels Rams (1-3)
- Miami Dolphins (1-3)
- New England Patriots (1-3)
- Tennessee Titans (1-3)
- New York Giants (1-3)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4)
- Carolina Panthers (1-3)