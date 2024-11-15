Former Dolphins Cornerback Now Pro Wrestler
Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Trill Williams has signed a professional wrestling contract with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). He started by appearing on the NXT circuit Tuesday night on The CW.
While he has yet to have his first match and still needs to select a stage name, both should be announced soon.
In entering the ranks of former Dolphins players who pivoted to professional wrestling after their playing days were over, Williams joins former nose tackle A.J. Francis (a.k.a. Suga Baby or Dolla) and former linebacker Edward "Wahoo" McDaniel as once-Dolphins who turned wrestlers.
The NXT circuit is the entry-level wrestling program offered by the WWE. There are three levels: WWE, Smackdown, and NXT. The NXT airs on the CW Network on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. EDT.
Williams attended an open tryout for NXT over the summer and was selected to participate. He signed a contract and made his first appearance Tuesday night.
Williams played collegiately at Syracuse as a defensive back. From 2018 to 2020, he recorded four interceptions.
After he was not selected in the 2021 NFL draft, Williams signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent. Shortly thereafter, he was waived, and the Miami Dolphins claimed him.
Williams was active for five regular-season games during the 2021 campaign but saw some action on defense and special teams in the Dolphins' season finale.
Williams spent the entire 2022 season on injured reserve. The Dolphins waived him in August 2023. After that, he attended a tryout with the WWE.
Williams will now attempt to stay in professional sports by building a career inside the ropes.
In August, Williams said on The Dive Bar podcast that, "Growing up, the first thing I ever wanted to do was be a wrestler. A lot of people can't say that they went to a WWE tryout — that's a blessing in itself. I had a great time, I had a great experience. And if that's in the cards for me, then it's in the cards for me."
Other former professional football players have made a name for themselves in the WWE. Aside from Francis, Williams joins a list that includes Roman Reigns (Minnesota Vikings), Bron Breakker (Baltimore Ravens), former WWE Superstar Baron Corbin (Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts), and, of course, the Rock.
The Rock (a.k.a. Dwayne Johnson) played football professionally in the Canadian Football League with the Calgary Stampeders and was a 1991 National Championship team member at the University of Miami.