Former Dolphins Cutdown Update
There were more than 900 personnel transactions around the NFL on Tuesday as teams got down to the 53-player roster limit, so naturally some of them involved former Miami Dolphins players.
Some were multiple-season starters like offensive lineman Jesse Davis or defensive back Bobby McCain; other were draft picks like Myles Gaskin; and were veterans who had brief stints like wide receiver Robbie Chosen.
Here's the full rundown of the Tuesday transactions involving former Miami Dolphins players:
FORMER DOLPHINS PLAYERS RELEASED
These are veterans with at least four years of NFL experience
T Julien Davenport, by Atlanta Falcons
S Adrian Colbert, by Chicago Bears
DT Byron Cowart, by Chicago Bears
CB Jalen Davis, by Cincinnati Bengals
G Chris Reed, by Houston Texans
DB D'Angelo Ross, by Houston Texans
DB Chris Lammons, by Indianapolis Colts
DB Cornell Armstrong, by Las Vegas Raiders
RB Myles Gaskin, by Minnesota Vikings
DB Bobby McCain, by Minnesota Vikings
T Jesse Davis, by New Orleans Saints
LB Sam Eguavoen, by New York Jets
WR Robbie Chosen, by San Francisco 49ers
TE Eric Saubert, by San Francisco 49ers
TE Logan Thomas, by San Francisco 49ers
T Geron Christian, by Tennessee Titans
DB Sheldrick Redwine, by Washington Commanders
C Cameron Tom, by Washington Commanders
FORMER DOLPHINS PLAYERS WAIVED
DT Ben Stille, by Arizona Cardinals
LB Mitchell Agude, by Detroit Lions
LB Frank Ginda, by Los Angeles Chargers
T Kellen Diesch, by New England Patriots
DT Jaylen Twyman, by New York Jets
DT Mario Kendricks, by Seattle Seahawks
FORMER DOLPHINS PLAYERS PLACED ON INJURED RESERVE
RB Darrynton Evans, by Buffalo Bills (designated to return)
RB Chase Edmonds, by Tampa Bay Buccaneers