All Dolphins

Former Dolphins Cutdown Update

There were numerous former Miami Dolphins players involved in the final moves to the 53-player roster limit around the NFL

Alain Poupart

Minnesota Vikings running back Myles Gaskin (37) runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field this preseason.
Minnesota Vikings running back Myles Gaskin (37) runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field this preseason. / Caean Couto-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

There were more than 900 personnel transactions around the NFL on Tuesday as teams got down to the 53-player roster limit, so naturally some of them involved former Miami Dolphins players.

Some were multiple-season starters like offensive lineman Jesse Davis or defensive back Bobby McCain; other were draft picks like Myles Gaskin; and were veterans who had brief stints like wide receiver Robbie Chosen.

Here's the full rundown of the Tuesday transactions involving former Miami Dolphins players:

FORMER DOLPHINS PLAYERS RELEASED

These are veterans with at least four years of NFL experience

T Julien Davenport, by Atlanta Falcons

S Adrian Colbert, by Chicago Bears

DT Byron Cowart, by Chicago Bears

CB Jalen Davis, by Cincinnati Bengals

G Chris Reed, by Houston Texans

DB D'Angelo Ross, by Houston Texans

DB Chris Lammons, by Indianapolis Colts

DB Cornell Armstrong, by Las Vegas Raiders

RB Myles Gaskin, by Minnesota Vikings

DB Bobby McCain, by Minnesota Vikings

T Jesse Davis, by New Orleans Saints

LB Sam Eguavoen, by New York Jets

WR Robbie Chosen, by San Francisco 49ers

TE Eric Saubert, by San Francisco 49ers

TE Logan Thomas, by San Francisco 49ers

T Geron Christian, by Tennessee Titans

DB Sheldrick Redwine, by Washington Commanders

C Cameron Tom, by Washington Commanders

FORMER DOLPHINS PLAYERS WAIVED

DT Ben Stille, by Arizona Cardinals

LB Mitchell Agude, by Detroit Lions

LB Frank Ginda, by Los Angeles Chargers

T Kellen Diesch, by New England Patriots

DT Jaylen Twyman, by New York Jets

DT Mario Kendricks, by Seattle Seahawks

FORMER DOLPHINS PLAYERS PLACED ON INJURED RESERVE

RB Darrynton Evans, by Buffalo Bills (designated to return)

RB Chase Edmonds, by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Published
Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News